Shakopee, a team known for its stalwart defense, showed by they got that reputation tonight against the Wildcats in a 49-35 win for the Sabers.

“They bump every cut and move you make, and if you’re not diligent about moving the ball, they’ll grind you to a halt,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “If you look at their scores, it’s evident in every game they play that they compete at a high level, so hats off to them. We also played good defense for the most part, though some final game scrambling lead us to be too spread out and give them wide driving lanes. Still, holding a team to 49 is no small feat, and we competed at that end, despite some early rebounding woes.”

Load comments