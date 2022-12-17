Shakopee, a team known for its stalwart defense, showed by they got that reputation tonight against the Wildcats in a 49-35 win for the Sabers.
“They bump every cut and move you make, and if you’re not diligent about moving the ball, they’ll grind you to a halt,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “If you look at their scores, it’s evident in every game they play that they compete at a high level, so hats off to them. We also played good defense for the most part, though some final game scrambling lead us to be too spread out and give them wide driving lanes. Still, holding a team to 49 is no small feat, and we competed at that end, despite some early rebounding woes.”
While the Waconia defense played well, the offense lagged behind.
“Offensively, though, we struggled mightily this night, and I as a coach have to find ways to put our girls in better spots to score on a nightly basis,” said Neibauer. “Ball movement is grinding to a halt, and we’re not reversing the ball side-to-side like we need to to move the defense and create better lanes. That’s on me to fix, so the work continues on the offensive side of the ball. We’ve got to trust the ball to come back to us if we make the extra pass, and right now, I haven’t helped them instill that sense of trust enough: to make the extra pass and move it, knowing it’ll come back. So, that’s the project, but the games don’t stop coming, and we’ve got to figure out a way to put ourselves in better position offensively.”
Scoring on the night: Ashley Bryfczynski with 7; Ellana Keaveny with 6; Bella Hoxie with 5; Hallie Roitenberg with 5; Gabby Lauwagie with 4; Morgan Stock with 3; Addison Bryfczynski with 3; Emma Hanson with 1; and Clara Smith with 1;
The defensive player of the game was Morgan Stock.
“She always plays above her height, fights for everything on defense, rarely gets outright scored on, and competes extremely hard night in and night out, so that is a big deserved earning of the belt,” said Neibauer.
Waconia competes with hard-nosed effort at No. 2 AAAA Minnetonka
The Wildcats had a tough task earlier in the week, facing the No. 2 ranked team in Minnesota. Waconia played well in the 64-46 loss, even scoring almost as much points in the second half as the Skippers (27-29).
“We came out with a very fiery level of effort against a pre-season favorite for both the section and state, Minnetonka, and at times held our own, and it all came down to the effort on defense and scrapping for every possession and rebound and steal we could get,” said Neibauer. “While we had to dial back some of the fullcourt pressure due to foul trouble and their talented guards, we still flew around, contested shots, got tough rebounds, and fought for everything. We had five good looks at the hoop in the first five possessions - we missed them all, but they were good shots, and we should shoot them. As we get more used to the speed of this level and physicality, those shots will go down, but we have to keep pushing ourselves in practice to play at that speed and physicality, so that it does translate. This game was a good step in the right direction for competition level - but it’s only a step, and on the journey to competing as the best level of ourselves, we have to keep taking them, and that’s something we can do.
Ashley Bryfczynski had a very aggressive second half with great attacks - 16 pts, 6 rbd, 2 ast, 1 stl and was also the defensive player of the game.
Addy Bryfczynski had 10 points, 5 rbd, 1 stl - all against giant defenders; Clara Smith with 5, who hit some nice shots from distance, and 2 rbd and 1 stl; Gabby Lauwagie with 5 on tough attacks, a board, and a great floor dive; Hallie Roitenberg, 5 pts, 1 stl and blk, also on some tough attacks against their intense press; Bella Hoxie with 2 pts, 1 rbd, who quarterbacked the defense very well for much of the night; Morgan Stock 2 pts, 3 rbd, who again, plays high above her height and competes every second she’s out there; and Emma Hanson with 2 pts, 4 rbd, 2 ast, 1 block and 1 steal, in her first career start, who set a fantastic defensive tone to start the game by taking a charge on their best player, picking players and diving on the floor, hooking others up on passes and competing at a high level all night long.
