The Waconia girls hockey team played in a pair of tight games to start the Herb Brooks Tournament last week before a high-scoring win in the final game against Detroit Lakes.
After falling behind 2-0 to Pine City Area in the opening game of the tourney, the Wildcats twice cut the deficit to one goal, but could not find the equalizer in a 4-2 loss.
The Wildcats made the most of their only power play in the game, as Ella Schluck scored in the middle of the second period off assists from Annika Mielke and Mia Kelley to put the score at 2-1. Then in the third, it was Mielke finding the back of the net on assists from Kelley and Schluck to put the score at 3-2.
A similar scenario played out in the next game, as Buffalo scored two goals in the second period to go up 2-0, before the ‘Cats did what they do best – strike back right away with a goal moments later to keep the momentum from swinging all the way in the opponents’ favor. Kelley put the puck in the net 61 seconds after the Bison scored their second goal, with an assist from Schluck to draw Waconia within one goal.
Maya Pena stopped 37 shots in goal for Waconia.
The Wildcats then capped off the tourney with a dominating display, defeating Detriot Lakes 7-0 while outshooting their opponent 54-7 and going 2-2 on power plays.
Schluck scored a pair of quick goals just 7 minutes into the game with assists from Peyton Thielman and Novia Schlough on an even strength goal, then an assist from Avery Heyer on a power play goal. Kelley and Mielke then scored a pair of goals with assists from each other, Sophia Beix and Schluck to put Waconia up 4-0 through 17 minutes of play.
Mielke found the back of the net again in the second period, then Kate Koschinska scored a pair of goals off two assists from Isabella Wozniak and one from Taylan Kamrath on a power play goal.
Abigail Elvebak had seven saves in the shutout win.
Waconia is set to host Bloomington Jefferson and Breck Jan. 10 and 11 before a three game road trip, returning home Jan. 31 to take on Minneapolis.
