The Waconia girls basketball team fought like crazy Friday night, but were outrebounded against the No. 1 AAA Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

“When you play against a team as talented, deep, and long as BSM, it’s a tough thing to weigh what you can live with giving up while trying to take things away,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “They have a fantastic combo of guards lead by the Michigan-committed Olson and extremely athletic McGee that are tough for any team to deal with, but we elected to play a defense focusing on trying to take away some of the dynamism of Olson. It made it very tough to rebound on the backside, and quite frankly they outjumped us all night long, McGee especially was gobbling up rebounds like Brandon Clarke against the Wolves in the playoffs last year. We do need to figure out a way to rebound out of a defense we plan to use more as we go through the end of the year, but I’m extremely proud of the fight, and while we didn’t gain ground, we also played them even in the second half, losing by 11, just like the halftime deficit. But, if we show this amount of fight against every opponent, rebound better, and as always, clean up turnovers, we are not that far away from being a very tough team to beat.”

