The Waconia girls basketball team fought like crazy Friday night, but were outrebounded against the No. 1 AAA Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
“When you play against a team as talented, deep, and long as BSM, it’s a tough thing to weigh what you can live with giving up while trying to take things away,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “They have a fantastic combo of guards lead by the Michigan-committed Olson and extremely athletic McGee that are tough for any team to deal with, but we elected to play a defense focusing on trying to take away some of the dynamism of Olson. It made it very tough to rebound on the backside, and quite frankly they outjumped us all night long, McGee especially was gobbling up rebounds like Brandon Clarke against the Wolves in the playoffs last year. We do need to figure out a way to rebound out of a defense we plan to use more as we go through the end of the year, but I’m extremely proud of the fight, and while we didn’t gain ground, we also played them even in the second half, losing by 11, just like the halftime deficit. But, if we show this amount of fight against every opponent, rebound better, and as always, clean up turnovers, we are not that far away from being a very tough team to beat.”
While it has been a tough season record-wise, the Wildcats have shown they have the fight to keep themselves in games.
“In a tough season like we’ve had from a win-column perspective, our players, when they commit to each other and the fight, can really get after it, and that’s something we need to maintain,” said Neibauer. “Also - shoutout to the bench mob tonight, they were the loudest people in the gym, and really brought the noise to keep our team playing extremely hard tonight.”
Team goals met: 15 offensive rebounds, 78% from FT line (that makes 3 of last 4 games the ‘Cats have met that goal), and 18 assists.
Stats:
Ellana Keaveny - 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 1 block (she had to avoid full-court traps all night long, and really worked to attack the pressure); Ashley Bryfczynski - 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and only 1 turnover (17 in the second half, attacked the pressure well and created contact in a physical game - great all-around game); Gabby Lauwagie - 15 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal (after she got the timing of the game down, created contact well and got to line down the stretch); Bella Hoxie - 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 block (ran the floor well and helped manage the full-court pressure - another heady game from the senior leader); Emma Hanson - 3 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists (she and Ashley, specifically, really worked hard all night on Olson, and contained her as much as one can hope to contain her. A fantastic effort defensively); Hallie Roitenberg - 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal (helped alleviate the pressure, picked up the backside defense all night in scramble mode); Morgan Stock - 5 points, 1 rebound, and 1 block (played great defense, a buzzer-beater to end the first half, and a legendary block); Addy Bryfczynski - 13 points on 5/5 shooting, 2 assists, 1 steal (some crazy finishes were on display. Addy plays big and is getting better and better at playing physically every single game); Jenna Myhre 1 rebound, 2 steal (played extremely great defense, doubled drives well, and really flew around to create chaos); Clara Smith 1 rebound, 1 assist (great rebounding, and no one can get tough offensive rebounds quite like her - she’s got a knack for the ball).
Defensive Player of the Game: Ashley Bryfczynski
“She spearheaded the defense trying to keep the ball out of Olson’s hands as much as possible, and battled all night,” said Neibauer.
‘Cats have shot to tie at buzzer, but fall short against Spartans
The Wildcats refused to give up when Orono seemingly had the game wrapped up, getting the turnovers needed to overcome a seven point deficit with less than a minute left to give themselves a chance to tie the game.
“We didn’t give up until the final buzzer, and had a shot to tie from three in the final seconds, but ultimately fell short against Orono, 53-50,” said Neibauer. “It was a fantastic look at the buzzer, and with no timeouts to get that look it was even better, and being in that position down the stretch, the next time we’re there, I have confidence that shot’ll go down. We tell our players all the time that you never know who’ll get the shot, so everyone’s gotta be ready. But, it wasn’t that final shot that really did us in - it was all the turnovers throughout the game. I don’t know the actual number until after stats, but it was significant - especially the ones that lead to layups on the other end. In a three-point loss, it hurts to think of all the shots we didn’t even get to attempt. I’ve got to do a better job of getting our kids in position, especially down the stretch, to take care of the ball and attack the pressure.”
While the turnovers hurt the Wildcats, the defensive effort kept them in the game.
“Defensively, we got a little lucky with some of their threes going in-and-out, but our on-ball defense was really great all night, giving up only 53 points,” said Neibauer. “We started off slow with some slow switches on the perimeter, but after that initial stretch, we communicated a lot better, switched better, and stayed in front of our girls well throughout most of the game. The most important thing for our team at this point is this: keep communicating well, especially on defense; stick together, despite the struggles; take care of the ball (when we do, we look pretty good); and, again, play for each other at all times, creating a culture of competition where everyone knows that their teammate’s got their back and will celebrate their successes. When the wins come, it’s always sweeter.”
Defensive Player of the game: Kayla Estling
“In her return to action played excellent defense, rebounded with tenacity, guarded the other teams’ best guards while keeping them in front of her, and stepped up,” said Neibauer.
