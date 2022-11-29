Head coach: Dusty Neibauer
Assistant coaches: Jeff Bessire, JV Coach; Kaylee Damasin, Kelsey Wiebusch, “B”
Captains: Bella Hoxie, Ashley Bryfczynski
Underdog role: “We need to play faster, with more pressure, and communicate loudly on defense,” said Neibauer. “We need to get good at multiple types of defense to throw off other teams’ flow; We lost our top contributors in scoring, rebounding, steals, assists, and blocks from last year, so there are many opportunities for people to step up while forming a new, intense identity.
“We are looking to become the best team that we can with respect to defense, communication, and competing in our conference. We are in an insanely deep and talented section, and all of those teams are on the schedule as well, so it’s going to be a challenging year, but there’s no role better in sports than the underdog, and as the smallest school in that section, we get to scrap and fight and claw our way to being in the mix.”
“Some of the positives of knowing what we’re up against, so to speak, are that we could, first, put all our section teams on the schedule, which we didn’t do last year as we didn’t know which section or class we’d be in. It’s key to take on the best teams possible and then learn to fight like mad to beat them.”
Season outlook: “We are looking to create a fast-paced team that scraps for extra possessions, plays fast and free in transition, and creates opportunities for our players to develop chemistry and a tough mental mindset,” said Neibauer. “We have to compete every single night, as our schedule is very tough and wins are extremely hard to come by at this level.”
Conference outlook: “Chaska and Benilde-St. Margaret’s are still probably at the top, as they have very good D-1 players on both teams, and have their roles a bit more clearly defined, compared to us, who are giving kids more opportunity to step into roles they haven’t had before,” said Neibauer. “Section is honestly a toss-up again - our section is so talented, with the Minnetonka, Chaska, Eden Prairie’s of the world, but if you look at it, the No. 4 seed Shakopee (who was still 20-4, a No. 4 seed) made a state run by being tough and peaking at the right time, so anything can happen with basketball, which is why it’s the best.”
Athletes to highlight: “We have seniors Bella Hoxie (captain), Hallie Roitenberg, Clara Smith, and Morgan Stock,” said Neibauer. “Only four compared to last year’s eight. We have another junior captain, Ashley Bryfczynski, as well as talent in Gabrielle Lauwagie and Ellana Keaveny at point guard, who is becoming a fantastic leader and competitor. And we also have a couple of freshman in the rotation at varsity in Emma Hanson and Addison Bryfczynski, who are tough, fast, great defenders, and will have a great experience competing against the best this year.”
