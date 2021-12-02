Head coach: Dusty Neibauer
Assistant coaches: JV - Nelia Von Glan, B Jeff Bessire, 9th Kaylee Damasin
Captains: Sarah Cravens, Ava Stier, Audrey Swanson
Team strengths and areas to work on: “We have a fearsome front line with Swanson, Stier, and Amundson, so the thing we need most, and where our least experience is, is guard play and outside shooting,” said Neibauer. “We also need to develop chemistry with players who haven’t played a ton together in the past years: we’ve been very deep the past two years, but the side note to that is that we have only four varsity players coming back with significant experience at that level; however, this particular group of eight seniors has always been a group that has been ‘all in’ for each other. Ever since sixth grade they’ve had the best chemistry and team-first attitude, so that can help us through the highs and lows of a full varsity season.”
Team goals: “We want to compete at a high level every night at our new level of AAAA basketball,” said Neibauer. “While we’re the third smallest school in AAAA, and in probably the toughest section, 1-8, in the highest class of Minnesota basketball, we don’t think we’ll play like it. We want to beat some teams we might not be expected to as a new kid on the block, and play for the joy of it, because if we’re going to make a playoff run in this insane section, we’re going to have to the be the tightest, most together team in the section.”
Challenges/benefits to moving to a new conference and new class: “The benefits are myriad: we don’t have to find so many non-conference matchups for great competition; we have many of the teams with four levels, which is where we are as well; we get the undefeated state champions from last year, so we can get a real barometer of where we are as a program, comparatively; and our younger girls can see what their futures hold, competition-wise, and how good they have to be to compete at a level where there are D-1 and collegiate-level players for many of the games,” said Neibauer.
Season outlook: “We want to compete at a high level all the time, play good defense, develop our players, and upset some teams we weren’t expected to,” said Neibauer. “We have to play with much swagger to do this.”
Conference/section outlook: “We’d like to be ‘in the mix’ at the top of our conference, and be within striking distance of the championship,” said Neibauer. “Section-wise, it’ll take a monumental effort to pull off a run, which we’d love to do, so we have to peak at the right time of the season: March.”
Back to basketball: “Sarah Cravens, co-captain, came back from two ACL surgeries over the last two years, is back and ready to compete, finally,” said Neibauer. “She was going to be a big piece of what we’d done the last two years, but stuck with us all that time through her injuries and is a hugely important person to our program.”
“Ava Stier and Audrey Swanson: both committed to colleges, they are 2x All-State honorable mention and All-Conference players that make us go. They will have to carry a heavy load of both rebounding and scoring and creating shots for themselves and others. They could both score 1000 points this year, depending on how it goes, if they can avoid injuries and such.”
“Kenzie Amundson - probably the most talented shot-blocker we’ve ever had, she will be looking to break the school record this year with a full season to do it.”
First games
While the 2021-22 Wildcats squad is relatively new to varsity play, they did not look like it in the first two days of competition, winning 89-24 against Apple Valley and 66-46 against Lakeville South.
“We are very deep,” said Audrey Swanson. “We use everybody on the bench, we have depth, we have so much chemistry - we’ve been playing together since we were young. It’s just so much fun.”
While the first game against Apple Valley was lopsided, the Wildcats held just a six point lead against Lakeville South before running away with a 20-point win.
“We knew we had it in us,” said Swanson. “We knew the first half, it was ours, and then in the second half we kicked it up a notch. We knew we had to go harder if we wanted to beat them by more and we did that.”
The Wildcats doubled up Lakeville 32-16 in points off turnovers with nine more steals and nine more second chance points.
“We played really well as a team, especially for one of our first intense games,” said Morgan Meyer. “We played really well and we all showed up. We all were hustling to get the stray balls.”
Swanson and Stier led the scoring with 25 and 17 points, but eight Wildcats in total scored – Meyer (7), Ellana Keaveny (6), Gabrielle Lauwagie (4), Kiley Sazama (3), Grace Seim (2) and Mackenzie Amdundson (2).
“Everyone knows their roles on our team and they play them very well,” said Meyer.
Waconia also had eight players record an assist – Lauwagie (3), Seim (2), Swanson (2), Stier (2), Amundson (2), Keaveny (1) and Meyer (1).
“There’s a lot of chemistry,” said Swanson. “We share the ball really well. We pass when we need to, we shoot when we need to. We’re not selfish. We’re good at shooting, but we do it at the right time.”
