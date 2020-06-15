With the girls state basketball tournament being cancelled due to COVID-19, the awards look a little different this year with no all tournament team and no first, second, third or fourth place trophies. But there were still plenty of awards dished out to the Waconia girls basketball team that made school history, sending the Wildcats to the state tournament for girls basketball for the first time.
As the tournament was cancelled following the second round, the Wildcats did not get to play in the third place game and were officially named “State Finalists” for finishing in the final four of Class AAA.
Senior Tess Johnson was named to the All-State team for her efforts on the court, and sophomore duo Ava Stier and Audrey Swanson earned honorable mentions. Jayda Lenz and Natalie Meath were on the All-State Academic team.
Stier and Swanson made the All-Conference team for their efforts in the Wright County Conference, while Johnson and Addy Salzer were honorable mentions.
As for team awards, Johnson was defensive player of the year, Dani Dykstra was the most improved player of the year, Meath was the most inspirational player of the year and Swanson was the most valuable player.
The ninth grade MVP was Clara Smith.
