The Waconia girls swimming and diving team is in the midst of another great year, turning in top times each week.
“We’re showing best times each meet and it’s against really good competition which is helping,” said Jordyn Grotbo. “All the girls are stepping into their spots.”
There are a lot of Wildcats filling in new roles this year and the results have been great so far. The depth of the team was on full display 2 weeks ago in a thrilling last second victory over Chaska.
“Chaska was the most exciting high school dual I’ve been involved in,” said Claire Canfield. “It was the closest a dual can ever, be which is always exciting. And the fact that we came out on top was even better.”
The dual meet came down to the final race, with Waconia’s ‘B’ relay team giving them the edge by taking third place over Chaska’s ‘B’ relay, giving Waconia two relay teams that scored in that event compared to just one from the Hawks.
“The depth is very good,” Canfield said. “Just having girls stay out of last place is what really pulled us through in beating Chaska. Sixth place does not score any points, so as long as we get fifth or above, we get points which helps the team overall. All of the girls stepped up to place where they were being asked too.”
In addition to being really strong in the relays, the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, Waconia has gotten a lot of help adding points in the diving competition, led by Amalia Schaefer, who is coming off a first place finish against Chanhassen and a career high in points.
“[Diving] has been pretty good,” said Schaefer. “I’ve been trying to get some new dives in and the younger kids have been doing pretty good.”
Waconia is facing some tough competition in the coming weeks and the ‘Cats are looking to be a force yet again at state, where they have been one of the best teams in recent years.
“We want to get as many events in state, both individuals and relays, to have the biggest team we can bring,” said Canfield.
Waconia 82 Chanhassen 104
“We swam very well against a tough AA Chan team, who will likely be at the top of the Conference,” said coach Ashley Westphal. “We were very proud of our efforts.”
Amalia Schaefer won the diving competition beating out a formidable opponent and earning a personal best score of 184.70.
Hailey Stotko won the 500 in a very tight race in a season best time of 5:29.16. Mallory Haas and Nora Hansen also had top times in the event (5:46.11 and 5:57.74).
Senior captain Claire Canfield continued her dominant season by winning the 100 breaststroke against a Chan standout with a time of 1:13.76. Ella Floeter also earned a season best time in the event (1:20.39).
Waconia’s ‘B’ relays continued to be really strong, earning third place points (only the top 3 relays score) in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
The 200 freestyle was one of the most exciting races of the night, with senior captain Jordyn Grotbo earning first place by .02 seconds, in a season best time of 2:05.70 and was closely followed by two of her teammates - Haas and Sabol also earned top times in the event (2:07.83 and 2:08.91).
Perennial state entrant Abby Voelker returned to the pool finishing third in the 50 free and second in the 100 Butterfly, respectively.
