In their first season of competition, the Waconia boys swimming and diving team placed sixth at the Section 2AA Championships and send a pair of swimmers on to the state meet.
David Sinclair qualified for state in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events, while Samuel Sinclair qualified in the 200 individual medley. David Sinclair placed second in the 100 with a time of 47.02 seconds and was third in the 50 with a time of 21.32. Samuel Sinclair finished third in the 200 IM with a time of 1:57.68, while also posting a sixth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (53.10).
“It’s not too surprising given their background,” said coach Jeff Hackler. “They’re super talented and versatile swimmers and they work extremely hard. Those things usually lead to good results. That being said, they make it really hard to qualify for the high school state meet in Minnesota, especially in the AA class our boys team has to participate in. It’s a great accomplishment for them and it’s what they had set out to accomplish at the start of the season. We are grateful they placed their confidence in us, as coaches, to swim for the high school this year.”
The duo is set to compete at the Boys’ State Swimming & Diving Championships at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center. The preliminary round is Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. and the finals are Feb. 29 at 6 p.m.
The Wildcats also had some strong finishes in the relay races. The 200 medley relay team of David Sinclair, Nolan Elg, Samuel Sinclair and Matthew Krogman finished sixth with a time of 1:44.79. The 200 freestyle relay team of Carson Roehl, Jack Hackler, Nathan Sannito and Elg finished seventh with a time of 1:40.45. The 400 freestyle relay team of Krogman, Sannito, Samuel Sinclair and David Sinclair finished sixth with a time of 3:22.01.
Also placing high for the ‘Cats were Krogman and Elg in the inidividual events. Krogman placed 16th in the 500 freestyle (5:06.12) and Elg was 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.94).
The section meet marks the end of the season for most Waconia swimmers, who put together a strong showing in their inaugural season.
“This season has exceeded our expectations,” said Jeff Hackler. “When we decided to coach the team, we really didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t know how many boys we’d have or what their swimming background would be. About a third of the team were beginners and only knew how to swim, not necessarily proficient in all four strokes. To see where they were on day 1 and then where they were at the end of the season, is probably what we are most proud of as coaches. About another third of the team had some swimming background, but they’re just really young (seventh and eighth graders). With boys, especially, it’s really difficult to be competitive as a 12, 13, 14 year old against high school juniors and seniors. These kids are the future of our program, which is very promising. They all improved this year, and they did really well competing against kids that are 3-5 years older. The other third were our ‘veterans’. We are grateful for them for making the decision to swim for the high school and help build a solid foundation for the future of Waconia swimming.”
