Madeline Lage just completed the best season ever for a Waconia cross country runner, placing eighth at the Class AAA State Championship. The Waconia junior set the school record for the 5,000 meter race with a time of 18 minutes, 17.7 seconds, as named to the All State Team for finishing in the top 25 and was an All State Academic Qualifier.

“Madeline is a quiet champion and she just completed one of the most successful seasons of a Waconia cross country athlete in our history, but she will be the last person to hype the significance,” said coach Christian Gilbert. “She knows the work that is needed to go top 10 in class AAA cross country, but would probably be unimpressed if questioned on how impressive it truly is. As a coach, I can only kind of compare it to state track and field to show any tangible significance. Cross country has one race and one champion is crowned. Track has 18 events and 18 champions are crowned with top 10 medalists for each of the events. So my answer on how to compare it for people looking for comparison to other sports or significance…I guess do the math ha! As a coaching staff we are just proud and fortunate to have such great kids to work with at all levels within Waconia Cross Country. Madeline’s success is a reflection of all the endless efforts of our athletes and I know her biggest fans are from within our own team…she is so humble and easy to love.”

