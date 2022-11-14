Madeline Lage just completed the best season ever for a Waconia cross country runner, placing eighth at the Class AAA State Championship. The Waconia junior set the school record for the 5,000 meter race with a time of 18 minutes, 17.7 seconds, as named to the All State Team for finishing in the top 25 and was an All State Academic Qualifier.
“Madeline is a quiet champion and she just completed one of the most successful seasons of a Waconia cross country athlete in our history, but she will be the last person to hype the significance,” said coach Christian Gilbert. “She knows the work that is needed to go top 10 in class AAA cross country, but would probably be unimpressed if questioned on how impressive it truly is. As a coach, I can only kind of compare it to state track and field to show any tangible significance. Cross country has one race and one champion is crowned. Track has 18 events and 18 champions are crowned with top 10 medalists for each of the events. So my answer on how to compare it for people looking for comparison to other sports or significance…I guess do the math ha! As a coaching staff we are just proud and fortunate to have such great kids to work with at all levels within Waconia Cross Country. Madeline’s success is a reflection of all the endless efforts of our athletes and I know her biggest fans are from within our own team…she is so humble and easy to love.”
Each one of her races this season were marked Elite, meaning her times met the MileSplit US Second Team standard.
“Absolutely unreal cross season, but not surprised at all by the outcome of her state performance,” said Gilbert. “The staff and I knew this was possible because we know how hard she trains in the off season, how calculated she is with her daily practice routines and how well she listens to her coaches on race day. This is why we call her ‘Lazer.’ She is a completely focused athlete who lives by her own high standards. We are just so fortunate to have her on our team.”
Waconia has had many successful runners in the past, but in his 13 trips to the state championships as a coach, this is the best finish Gilbert has seen.
“The girls of Waconia Cross Country have a long tradition of success and it is all based on support from their team, whether that is past, present or future,” said Gilbert. “Madeline’s entire top five varsity team members were with her at the state starting line cheering, her former teammate Kate Ulrich (who now runs cross country at Carleton College) showed up at state with her running shoes and she completed the post race cool down with Madeline on the course. Addy Kaeding, former athlete who now runs for Navy, often makes FaceTime calls to the team after huge races to congratulate them and show her gratitude for her team. Kaleesa Houston (former 5k record holder who now runs at NDSU) was one of the first people to jump on social media to wish Lage congratulations on a job well done. It’s so fun to see as a coach and our athletes run for their team and are each other’s biggest fans.”
And with the Wildcats winning the conference this year, there is still a bunch of talent to keep the tradition of great cross country runners going.
“A new school record and a top ten finish by Madeline raises the bar and is now a new standard of excellence for our future lady cross country athletes to strive towards,” said Gilbert. “We have one more year to work with Ms. Lage and I’m sure that her times will continue to drop because that is what she will expect out of herself.”
