Waconia got off to a slower start last Friday night, at one point down 12-8 to Jordan, but once the ‘Cats started keeping the ball out of the post, playing more intense defense and started asserting themselves inside, they were able to go on a good run at the end of the first half to get a 38-24 lead.
“To do this, we battled some foul trouble, it’s true, but we kept our heads, buckled down, and more importantly, trusted our teammates to step up, and step up they did,” said coach Dusty Neibauer.
First off, Dani Dykstra played spectacular post defense, getting steals, rebounds, denying position and her toughness was a huge difference maker, to go along with a stat-stuffing night: six points, three boards, two assists, three steals and a block.
While Ava Stier was dominant when on the floor (14 points, 4 boards, and 4 assists), she battled some foul trouble.
“Sometimes when a player has two, coaches take the risk and see what happens, and I subbed her in to see what happens, and it was a tough situation, but I want our players to know that we can take chances at times and that we put trust in them, and in their teammates to step up, and her teammates did just that,” said Neibauer.
Audrey Swanson asserted herself in the first half very well, scoring 13, and ending with 23 on the game (11 for 13 field goals) hitting from outside and in, as well as four boards, three steals and an assist. Grace Seim and Kenzie Amundson had by far their best games of the year - Seim driving, creating, and hitting open teammates (seven assists on the night), and Kenzie finishing well in the paint, hitting jumpers, and demonstrating her soft touch around the hoop by scoring 13 points to go with five boards and a steal.
Addy Salzer was also steady, scoring 10 and getting key steals for layups (4 boards, 3 steals an assist, and one spectacular dive on the floor); Sydni Olson had a strong seven, showing her dexterity around the hoop and playing great defense; Allie Zimmer had another stat-stuffing night, with two points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. And Mel Honnold had two points, two boards, four assists (showing great touch on post entry passes) and a steal.
“All-in-all, Jordan is a tough team, finishes well around the basket and pressures on defense, but we were able to have a couple of nice runs and tighten up on D, holding them to 47,” said Neibauer. “Our goal every game is to hold the opposition to under 50, so we got it done, emerging victorious 77-47. We shot an impressive 66 percent from two, and while our shots from three didn’t fall this night (14%), we didn’t live and die by the three, which is a great thing. We won the rebounding battle 32-17, had an impressive 26 assists on the night (this is the most encouraging stat - shows our willingness to sacrifice for each other), and had 14 team steals, which come from pressuring and playing the lanes.”
Waconia 80
New Prague 38
The Wildcats continued their undefeated start with a lopsided win over New Prague last week.
“While the score differential is what it is, this New Prague team plays extremely hard and physically, and to be honest, at times they sped us up with a couple of things that normally play into our hands, so they are an up-and-coming, intense team to play,” said Neibauer. “However, our physicality, dominating of the boards, finishing inside, and persistence in running the floor allowed us to open up a good lead and impose our will after a dicier start to the game. We got in the right mindset, embraced the physicality (which is a good thing for our team, we prefer to play a faster, more physical game) of the moment, and locked down on defense. After giving up 14 points in about 6 minutes, we only gave up four in the remaining 12 of the first half. That is what we need to focus on doing, as it opens up everything else for us. Against teams that press and try and speed you up, a team has to be able to score, work together, and attack well without having to run plays and sets constantly, so this was a good game for us to embrace that attacking mentality - especially with tough section opponents that like to press to take you out of your game.”
Statistically, Waconia was led by Sydni Olson this night, who attacked the basket well, shot 4-7 from three, and rocked out for 18 points and six boards. She’s the fourth Wildcat to lead the team in scoring in a game, and again, that’s one of the things that can make Waconia a dangerous team - their willingness to share the ball with talented teammates can lead to real problems for opponents to match up with. Also, Olson was a major calming influence on the floor tonight, especially with Dani Dykstra as well (4 points, 7 boards, and an assist), as their experience and toughness calmed everyone down and got the Wildcats going in the right direction to make a huge run.
Other seniors stepped up as well, of course - Addy Salzer scored nine, got some huge momentum steals for layups, faciliatated for others, and had four boards, three steals and two assists. Mel Honnold had seven points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals as well, really getting after it on defense, as usual. And Allie Zimmer had what is turning out to be her typical game of doing many, many things - three points, five assists, four boards, and three steals
“She’s a huge part of speeding up other teams, making them uncomfortable, and running the show,” said Neibauer.
Audrey Swanson and Ava Stier dominated inside - Swanson with 16 points, five boards and two steals, Stier with 15 points, and seven boards, and they both pushed the ball looking for their teammates well in transition off of defensive rebounds.
“This was a great effort on the inside,” said Neibauer.
Finally, Grace Seim really facilitated for others, driving and dishing for open threes and layups - five assists and two boards.
“She’s making more and more strides building chemistry every time she steps on the floor,” said Neibauer. “And with Kenzie Amundson, with six points, four boards, three assists, and a steal, having her best outing as well on the varsity level, we’ve got even more threats on the floor. This was a great team effort and win, and you love to see so many players representing themselves in so many categories on the stat sheet - it speaks well of our program and players’ willingness to play team ball above all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.