With the Waconia boys soccer team moving up not one, but two classes this season, it was hard to gauge expectations this season. But one thing is for sure, a penalty kick playoff victory against a much larger school was not something that could have been predicted.
“It’s pretty cool, I never really expected this, to go all the way to PKs,” said Evan White. “But we did it again and we won. It was pretty surreal.”
The No. 5 seeded Wildcats battled the No. 4 seeded Sabers of Shakopee for 100 scoreless minutes as the two sides exchanged counters and fought for possession. And as they have done all season, the Wildcats embraced the underdog role that was put on Waconia when jumping to the highest class and moving to a new conference, forcing a penalty kick shootout against the higher seed.
“We all bought in, we were able to give it our all and as a team, we played together and connected,” said Travis Reigard.
Making the performance all the more impressive is that the ‘Cats found out shortly before the game that they would be without a senior captain and defensive leader. Yet they adapted and kept the Sabers from scoring for 100 minutes.
“We’re one team,” said Jacob Charbonneau. “Everyone is capable of playing. We’re all capable of being on the field. We’re all the same skill level.”
That depth was also needed when the game went to penalty kicks. After the initial round of best of five, the two sides were knotted at 4-4, so five more players were trotted out to midfield awaiting the possibility of taking a penalty kick.
It took eight rounds and seven successful penalty kicks from the Wildcats, but they finally got the victory when White made a lunging save to his left, stopping a shot to keep Waconia’s season alive.
“It’s a lot of pressure on the keeper,” said White. “Sometimes you just gotta guess, and well, I guessed right tonight.”
Waconia is no stranger to postseason success, but Tuesday night’s win was different, as against all odds, they won their first ever Class AAA playoff game after making the jump from Class A.
“[I’m in] disbelief,” said Reigard. “We put so much effort in this year and I’m excited that we can keep on playing, especially for the seniors.”
Waconia fought against the odds all year after making the unprecedented jump up two classes, finishing the season with a winning record and a playoff win.
“We’ve been working hard all season - in the weight room, out of the weight room - we’ve bonded all year,” said Charbonneau.
