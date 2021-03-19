The Waconia boys hockey team capped their season off on a high note, defeating Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5-4 March 8.
“So proud of our boys, the best game they played all season, it was a complete three periods, team effort and it gave us great hope that we were going to finish out the year strong and carry that into the playoffs,” said coach Andy Mair.
The two sides exchanged goals in the first period to go into the first intermission tied at 2-2. Zach Sorenson and Luc Nessa both scored for the ‘Cats, with Nessa, Brett Siddons and Kyle Glaser picking up assists.
Waconia then pulled away in the second period with a pair of goals from Aaron Hayes and Tyson Wiese, with assists from Siddons, Joe Painter and Louie Bodem.
Up 4-2, Chase Holcomb then scored seconds into the third period (assists from Wiese and Bodem) to give Waconia a three goal advantage that would seal the game.
Garrett Isaacson had 29 saves in net for the Wildcats in the win.
Unfortunately for Waconia, the Monday game would be their last, as COVID-10 restrictions had them unable to play the final few games of the regular season and playoffs.
“I am so proud of our boys, and so sad that it had to end without them getting to showcase their skills in the playoffs, but if there was a game to end the season on, what better way they a true team effort working together,” said Mair.
