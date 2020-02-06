The Waconia boys basketball team competed a perfect sweep last week, winning all three games. The Wildcats defeated New Prague 60-49, Holy Family Catholic 53-51 and St. Louis Park 64-58.
“It was a great week for us,” said coach Pat Hayes. “This time of year, to win three games, especially the way we won is great.”
Waconia started the week with New Prague, and the Trojans played them tough to keep the ‘Cats from pulling away.
“We got a lead and they just kept fighting back, you have to give them a lot of credit,” said Hayes.
Waconia shot well in the win, making 46 percent of shots from the field and 11 of 15 from the free throw line.
Waconia got a balanced scoring effort from what is emerging as a trio that is tough to stop, as Spencer Swanson scored 17, Connor Schwob scored 14 and PJ Hayes had 13. Ryan Delange added seven points, Tyson Freeberg had four, Connor Behrens scored three and Ben Christians finished with two.
Swanson earned the double-double with a team-high 13 rebounds. Schwob had an all-around impact on the game, tallying six rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks to his 13 points. Whether it is attacking the rim, finding the open cutter, crashing the boards or using his length to cause havoc on defense, Schwob is impacting the game all over the court.
“Connor Schwob is really embracing his role, doing whatever the team needs that night to win,” Pat Hayes said.
Waconia 53 HF 51
The Wildcats did enough to win Friday night on the road against a conference opponent, getting the winning bucket just before the final whistle.
“We picked up the intensity, in my opinion, we wanted it more than they did,” Scwob said of slipping past the conference foe.
Holy Family caught fire from deep, making 11 three pointers, but Waconia used balanced scoring and their effort on the defensive end to pull out the victory.
It was Connor Behrens to get into double figures to lead the ‘Cats in scoring with 14 points. Waconia often has four players in double-digits, with Schwob (12), Swanson (11) and PJ Hayes (10) also joining the junior guard by eclipsing 10 points.
“It means a lot, we don’t have to rely on one guy to score a lot to win,” Schwob said. “Everyone can score.”
After trailing by three at the break, the Wildcats held Holy Family to just 23 points in the second half. That defensive effort translated to big plays on the offensive end, as Swanson and Schwob helped tie the game before PJ Hayes won it.
“[The intensity] definitely carries over from the defense,” said Swanson.
With 5 seconds remaining and the game tied at 51-51, PJ Hayes went the length of the floor for the winning layup, keeping Waconia undefeated in conference play.
Waconia got a balanced effort on the boards as well. Schwob had eight and was followed by PJ Hayes (7), Swanson (7), Behrens (6) and Delange (6). Delange had a strong overall game, adding five assists and three steals to lead the team in both categories.
Waconia 64 St. Louis Park 58
While the Orioles went into Saturday’s contest with a losing record, they are a tough AAAA team that plays numerous teams in Waconia’s section. SLP also recently defeated Robbinsdale Cooper, a team that beat Waconia in overtime. So the hard-fought battle Saturday night was a strong victory for the ‘Cats.
“We shot the ball well, we played good defense and it was a great win for us,” said Pat Hayes.
The two sides went back-and-forth for much of the game, with Waconia’s eight point second half lead being the largest of the game. The ‘Cats were able to gain the lead late and held onto it, thanks to PJ Hayes going 8/10 at the free throw line and Swanson going 2/3.
“It was a close game, they were making shots and we were making shots,” Swanson said. “It just came down to us making more free throws.”
Turning around after a buzzer-beating win the night before, Waconia the Community Clash game at STMA.
“I think we played really well, especially after the emotional win last night - hard fought win,” Schwob said. “We rebounded well after that.”
Waconia shot 49 percent from the field and got big nights on the stat sheet from Swanson, Schwob and PJ Hayes. PJ Hayes had 27 points, Swanson scored 18 and Schwob added 15.
“It definitely makes it a lot easier for us to contribute,” Swanson said of the scoring balance.
Swanson and Schwob both had double-doubles with 11 and 10 rebounds respectively. Swanson also led the team in assists with four, while Schwob had four blocks, three assists and two steals.
Waconia heads into the final month of the regular season with a 14-4 record and a No. 6 ranking.
“It’s been pretty good, we’re sitting at roughly 14-4 right now and hoping to go somewhere in sections this year, maybe go to state,” said Swanson.
Key games loom large as the Wildcats still have two meetings with Delano, who is also unbeaten in conference play as well as the section tournament that starts in March.
“I’ve been pleased, but not satisfied,” Schwob said of the season so far.
