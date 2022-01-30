The Waconia boys basketball team got off to a slow start in December, but ran off five wins in a row before a loss in overtime to Benilde St. Margarets on Friday. The senior leadership helped the Wildcats overcome the slow start and truly shine to start the new year, with the Wildcats at 4-1 in the Metro West Conference, tied for first place.
“The seniors have done a great job of leading the team,” said coach Daniel Rubischko. “We had some bad luck in December with Chris Fuller dislocating his thumb (out until February) and Joe Meath missing a game (Becker) due to illness. I knew it was going to take a little time to learn the new system and style of play, but the players have done a nice job adapting to the coaches. Due to gym space issues, we decided to practice Monday and Thursday mornings before school at 6am. No one has been late since we started the week of Thanksgiving. That speaks volumes about the character of the players (Varsity, JV, B-squad).”
The Wildcats led 29-25 against Benilde-St. Margaret’s Friday night before the Red Knights started the second half with a 9-2 run. Noah Bonick then entered the game and got Waconia back on track with seven quick points and an assist to give the ‘Cats a slim lead.
The two sides would then exchange tough defense and limited scores the rest of the way, with offensive rebounding keeping the Wildcats in the game. There were numerous possessions where Waconia would come down with multiple offensive rebounds and eventually paid off with free throw attempts, and an offensive board by Ty Miller late in the game resulted in the tying basket with less than a minute to play. Luke Sonnek then stole the ball on the next possession to give Waconia a two point lead with 30 seconds to go, but the Red Knights would find the equalizer.
In overtime, BSM got a couple early scores to put all the pressure on the ‘Cats, eventually earning the 62-57 win, ending Waconia’s five game win streak.
Waconia’s win streak moved to five earlier in the week with a win over St. Louis Park, with the Wildcats finding seperation in the first half to go into the break up 26-16. Waconia would go on to win 47-36.
Joe Meath led the team with 17 points and was followed by Ty Miller (11), Matt Hedtke (6), Noah Bonick (5), Luke Sonnek (4), Wally Wisniewski (2) and Owen Amrhein (2).
