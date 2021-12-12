Head coach: Jeff Hackler
Assistant coach: Kelsey Hackler
Captains: Sam Sinclair (12) Nathan Sannito (12) Matthew Krogman (11)
Team strengths and areas to work on: “We’ve lacked in depth the past few years and that is going to start to change this year,” said Jeff Hackler. “Last year we won every individual race in a couple of our meets but still didn’t win because are team wasn’t deep enough. The boys that were seventh and eighth graders our first two years are now freshman and sophomores and should have a significant impact on our finish in our conference season as well as sections. These guys were in middle school for our first year and have shown huge improvement. They maybe got beat those first two years, but the hard work and effort is going to pay huge dividends this year, now that they have grown and matured. They aren’t so little anymore.”
Team goals: “Winning the Metro West conference would be a great start,” said Hackler. “St Louis Park is probably the team to beat and our first meet of the season is against them.”
Offseason success: “Our boys that swim competitively year around had a great summer season and have had some good times this Fall,” said Hackler. “We are excited to see where we can go this year.”
Season outlook: “We have quite a few returning faces this year,” said Hackler. “We lost three boys to graduation last year, but the core of our team is still quite strong. We also have a lot of new faces on the team. This year is all about maximizing the potential of our returning swimmers while molding the new kids into what we think they can all be.”
Conference/section outlook: “We should finish in the top three in the conference and if things fall a certain way, we could finish in one of the top two spots as well,” said Hackler. “On the section side of things, our boys have to compete in probably the toughest section in the state, 2AA. The top three teams in our section (Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and the Chaska/Chanhassen Co-op) all finished in the top four in the state last year. We are in the next tier of team in our section with Shakopee and Prior Lake, our goal this year is to finish above those two and qualify a couple more swimmers to state this year. We lost a fantastic sprinter (David Sinclair) to graduation last year, so replacing him on relays is obviously difficult. But our young guys are up for the challenge and as a team, we know we can be better.”
