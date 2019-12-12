The Waconia boys basketball team kicked off the season with three game in 4 days, defeating Chanhassen 57-48 and Becker 81-48 before a 73-60 loss to Maple Grove. Returning only two starters and three players from the main rotation last season, Waconia looks a lot different, but the first week and a No. 6 ranking show the potential of this team.
“Having three games in 4 days, we knew it was going to be a challenge, but I was impressed with how in all three games, we competed,” coach Pat Hayes said. “There are a lot of new faces with new roles or expanded roles, we learned a lot about them in the first week.”
A couple things that were evident in the early games is that Waconia is going to be aggressive on both ends of the court.
“We definitely have a very good defensive team this year and we’ve got some shooters also on the offensive side,” Ryan Delange said.
That effort on the defense was clear in the opener, when Waconia forced nearly 30 turnovers in the win over Chanhassen.
“We played really good defensive game - I think we forced 27 turnovers that game, that was huge,” said Delange.
Waconia tallied 18 steals in that game – Delange (6), PJ Hayes (5), Connor Schwob (3), Ben Christians (2), Wally Wisniewksi (1) and Carter Kienholz (1).
“That turned the tide of the game,” said Schwob. “We worked together as a team.”
That aggressiveness also showed at the offensive end, where the ‘Cats earned 19 free throw attempts. In the first three games, the Wildcats are averaging around 25 free throw attempts per game. But in the Maple Grove loss, the free throw line was a problem for Waconia, as they missed 15 in the loss.
“We are averaging 25 attempts per game, which is a huge upgrade - we are tacking the rim, but on the flip side, our percentage is not good,” said Pat Hayes. “It’s an adjustment, whether it is different roles – they are not used to getting to the free throw line that many times or not used to varsity free throws.”
The loss to Maple Grove was the lone dip in a strong start, after Waconia put together a lopsided victory over Becker.
“We played good defense all around, our defense really helped keep us in it,” said Delange. “We are working as a team and communicating really helped us.”
With the lopsided win, a lot of different Wildcats saw time on the floor.
“That’s exciting for us, to see them come in and cheer them on was the coolest feeling,” said Schwob. “We’re all one big family, I can say that with confidence because no matter what we’re doing - basketball practice, outside of basketball practice - everyone is together.”
eight different players scored in the win and four reached double-figures as Waconia showcased their depth in the 81-48 win – PJ Hayes (23), Schwob (19), Spencer Swanson (16) and Tyson Freeburg (10).
“Tonight, one of our best guys got into foul trouble and a couple of other guys had to step up and did that, which kept us in the game,” said Schwob.
And one common thread through all three games is that this Waconia team wants to make a strong effort on the defensive end.
“We have had some good defensive teams in the past, but this one just has a different feel to it,” Pat Hayes said.
