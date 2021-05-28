The Waconia boys lacrosse team bounced back from a pair of losses to Delano/Rockford and Becker to defeat Holy Family 22-10 May 13.
“Another big week of lacrosse for our guys,” said coach Jared DeWolf. “We’ve had six games in the last two weeks so there hasn’t been a lot of time to catch our breath. We played a hard fought game against Delano on Monday and traveled to Becker on Tuesday for back to back games. We lost 8-7 in a barn burner. We had a great chance to tie it up late in the fourth quarter but came up short. Becker’s goalie made two huge saves at the end of the game to solidify the win.
Waconia started the week with a 15-6 loss to the Tigers. Charlie Stevensen and Chase Mielke each scored two goals, while Chase Holcomb and Luke Petersen scored one each. Petersen had three assists, while Stevensen, Holcomb and Mielke each had two. Tyler Frisinger won five ground balls, followed by Petersen (3), Samuel Jones (3), Mielke (3), Drake Wambeke (3), Ross Huskey (3), Stevensen (2), Jacob Denzer (1), Holcomb (1) and Nathan Brennecke (1). Benjamin Strei had 15 saves and Peterson stopped four shots.
Waconia then lost a close matchup with Becker, fighting back from a 3-0 first quarter deficit to draw within one in a 8-7 loss. Ashton Roberts and Holcomb each had two goals, while Denzer, Petersen and Frisinger each had one. Roberts and Denzer each had one assist. Rodning led the team in ground balls won with 10 and was followed by Roberts (8), Petersen (7), Huskey (6), Holcomb (5), Frisinger (4), Alexander Steffen (2), Wambeke (2), Stevensen (2), Mielke (2), Garrett Roberts (2), Isaiah Vieths (2), Denzer (1) and Jones (1).
Against Holy Family, Holcomb and Petersen both scored five goals, while Steffen and Roberts both had three. Denzer and Frisinger both scored two goals, while Mielke and Huskey added one each. Steffen, Holcomb, Petersen and Frisinger each had two assists, while Denzer and Roberts each had one. Strei had 10 saves in net.
“To finish the week we played at Holy Family on Thursday evening to a great crowd on a beautiful night,” said DeWolf. “We were firing on all cylinders against our rival Holy Family. We won 22-10 and played one of our best games of the season. Everyone contributed to this win, it was an all around team effort. When I can clear the benches with 8 minutes left in the game and give my starters a chance to rest is huge.”
