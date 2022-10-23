The Waconia boys soccer team had a tough finish to the regular season with five games in eight days, but the Wildcats battle to the end, achieving their goal while giving the opposition a fight to the end.
The ‘Cats kicked off the stretch by taking on No. 3 ranked Southwest Christian Oct. 4, with Asher Johnson scoring a goal off an assist from Cooper Burman in the 3-1 loss.
“[The Stars] were good,” coach Tyrel Seim said of Southwest Christian. “This was a tough stretch of games with five games in 8 days. We did what we could to make sure to try to saved our legs for the week by playing 20 players but even that is a challenge.”
The Wildcats then went on to defeat St. Paul Washington 3-1, with Kaleb Colson, Asher Johnson and Jack Koosman each scoring a goal in the win while Tanner Conklin had two assists and Johnson added one. Evan White had seven saves for the shutout victory.
“We played really well this game,” said Seim. “We moved the ball around and converted our chances.”
The Wildcats then tied New Prague in a 0-0 overtime game Oct. 6.
“This was our third game in 3 days and we were on really tired legs,” said Seim. “Our team dug deep and got the tie which secured second place in the conference to No. 1 in AA and undefeated Orono. We were super excited to get second in the Metro West Conference.”
The Wildcats then finished the season with a 1-0 loss to No. 9 ranked Breck.
“They are always a good team who we have played many times through the years,” said Seim. “They got an early PK, we did what we could but were not able to get a goal.”
With a winning record in the regular season, the Wildcats, the second smallest school in Class AAA, earned a home playoff game and the high seed in a No. 4 versus 5 matchup with Shakopee. The Wildcats beat the Sabers in a shootout as the underdog last year, but Shakopee would return the favor despite a barrage of scoring chances that just barely missed.
“We beat them earlier in the season 4-1 but they had a few guys out with injuries according to their coach,” said Seim. “Asher Johnson scored his team leading 13th goal of the season to put us up 1-0 going into a massive wind. We were feeling pretty good about getting the wind in the second half however Shakopee got a goal 5 minutes into the half to even the game up. We weren’t able to convert our chances with seniors Broyden Stuewe and Jack Stellick having balls saved off the line, Johnson hitting the post on a free kick, junior Jack Koosman had a ball narrowly go wide. It just wasn’t our night.”
Waconia ended the season 6-6-3.
“We reached our first goal of finishing above .500,” said Seim. “We came within a shootout of our second goal to win a AAA section playoff game but fell just short.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.