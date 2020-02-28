The win streak for the Waconia boys basketball team moved to 10 with wins over Hutchinson and New Prague last week. The ‘Cats have not lost in more than a month as they are in the final week of the regular season with games against Delano Feb. 27 and Holy Family Feb. 28 to decide the conference champion. Waconia heads into the Thursday meeting with Delano one game ahead in the conference standings. A win would secure the conference championship outright.
Waconia kicked off the penultimate week of the regular season with a strong offensive performance against Hutchinson, defeating the Tigers 93-60. Waconia shot 54 percent from the field and 42 percent from the three-point line, while dishing out 31 assists – Connor Schwob (11), PJ Hayes (6), Ryan Delange (5), Wally Wisniewski (4), Spencer Swanson (2), Connor Behrens (1), Anthony Sazama (1) and Carter Kienholz (1).
Swanson and Hayes tied for the team lead in scoring with 24 points each. Schwob was close behind with 18 and Delange neared double figures with nine. Ben Christians and Behrens both scored five, Parker Dustin had four, Wisniewski had two and Tyson Freeburg had two.
Schwob had nine rebounds, Swanson had eight, Hayes had seven and Delange had six.
The Wildcats also shot at a high rate when taking on New Prague, netting 56 percent of their shots in the 69-56 win.
Hayes, Swanson and Schwob did the bulk of the scoring with 27, 26 and 11 respectively. Hayes was 9/10 at the free throw line and Schwob netted five points at the stripe. Schwob had a double-double with 10 rebounds, while Hayes and Swanson each had nine rebounds to finish one away from double-doubles. Schwob and Hayes led the team in assists with eight and six.
