The No. 7 Waconia boys soccer team battled a tough Watertown-Mayer team last Tuesday to a 1-1 tie.
The Royals squad that has been on an upswing the past few years, came into town and scored a goal just 10 minutes into play to get the early lead. Watertown-Mayer’s top scorer, forward Brady Wachholz got the ball in the attacking area and played it into the back of the net off of an assist from William Hensel.
Waconia would find the equalizer later in the half, when Asher Johnson played Sam Kaeding past the back line in for his team-high eighth goal of the season.
While the Royals got the attack going on Waconia early on, the second half saw the game being played in the attacking area for the Wildcats. The ‘Cats started to pile up the scoring opportunities late, but could not find the winner.
Both keepers made a flurry of saves, including back-to-back diving saves by each keeper. Waconia’s Lucas Razidlo made a tough stop midway through the half, only for the counter attack to be turned away by a diving save from Watertown-Mayer’s Jacob Rowan.
The final 5 minutes featured a frenzied attack from Waconia, putting the pressure on the Watertown-Mayer defense. The Royals held strong however, keeping the game knotted at 1-1 after 80 minutes.
Though Watertown-Mayer is in the Wright County Conference, the co-op team that was previously hosted by Mayer Lutheran was not scheduled as a conference game. Waconia remained in a tie for first place with Orono, with both teams undefeated and posting two ties each.
The Wildcats close out the season at Southwest Christian Oct. 6 and at New Prague Oct. 8.
