The Waconia boys basketball team had a strong year on the court, returning to the section championship game for a second consecutive year after going undefeated in the conference with a top-10 ranking in Class AAA all season long. And for their efforts, several Wildcats earned accolades after the season.
“It shows how much work they put in, it’s nice they are recognized for their hard work,” said coach Pat Hayes.
In addition to their individual accolades, the 2020 Wright County East Conference Champions were also named the Section 6AAA All Academic Team Champions.
“We know that they are taking care of their work in whatever setting, whether it is school, the gym or at home,” Hayes said.
The trio of PJ Hayes, Connor Schwob and Spencer Swanson were all first team all-conference for their efforts and made the KDUZ/KARP All-Area Team.
“It helps going undefeated in the conference,” Pat Hayes said. “It says a lot about the year all three had.”
Ryan Delange was third team all-conference and would have joined Hayes and Schwob at the Tom Orth Memorial All-Star game.
“It was a great accomplishment for him,” Pat Hayes said. “Playing with those three players, he didn’t get the opportunity in the statistical categories, so it says what he does outside of the stat sheet.”
Had the MBCA All-Star game happened, PJ Hayes would have been a participant as one of the top 40 seniors in the state.
Both PJ Hayes and Schwob move on to play college ball, with PJ Hayes going to DII Black Hills State, South Dakota and Schwob going to St. John’s.
TEAM AWARDS
2020 Wright County East Conference Champions
Section 6AAA All Academic Team Champions.
Spencer Swanson
WCC All-Conference
KDUZ/KARP All-Area Team
Prephoops WCC 2nd Team
Ryan Delange
Prephoops WCC 3rd Team
Tom Orth Memorial All-Star Participant (game canceled)
Connor Schwob
WCC All-Conference
KDUZ/KARP All-Area Team
Prephoops WCC 1st Team
Tom Orth Memorial All-Star Participant (game canceled)
PJ Hayes
MBCA Academic All-State
Prephoops Class AAA All State 1st Team
Prephoops Section 6AAA Player of the Year
Star Tribune All-Metro 3rd Team
WCC All-Conference
KDUZ/KARP All-Area Team
MBCA All-Star Series Participant (games canceled)
1,990pts Waconia Career Scoring Leader
