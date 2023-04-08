Strengths and things to work on: “I have all six varsity players returning from last year, so we have good experience coming back,” said Skerik. “We have a good mixture of two seniors, three sophomores and an eighth grader. As far as things we are working on, we just want to be more consistent. In practice we will spend most of our time working on our short game.”
Team Goals: “Last year in most of our meets we were finishing in the middle of the pack but this year we want to finish towards the front,” said Skerik.
Season Outlook: “I am excited, I know the boys are excited,” said Skerik. “They all worked hard in the offseason, so now we see if the hard work paid off.”
Conference/ Section outlook: “We want to be in the hunt for the Metro West Conference title,” said Skerik. “Chanhassen, Chaska, Benilde, will probably be the teams to beat. As always, we want to be playing our best golf by sections and see what happens.”
Team strengths: “We have a good balance of returng and new players from seventh through 12th grade,” said Benham. “With that variety of levels, we’ll lean on our returning players to help the new ones out. With the unique spring, everyone is struggle to get swings in, hope the courses open up soon.”
Goals: “Our goal is to always improve our individual and team scores throughout the season,” said Benham. “Hopefully we will be playing our best golf for sections. We would also like to be contending for the Metro West conference championship.”
Season outlook: We are hoping our returning players can help lead us to a strong season,” said Benham. “We have five returning players with some varsity experience: Abby Forarty, Lauren Lilienthal, Alexis Stotko, Taylor Raether, and Sonja Johnson.”
Conference/section outlook: “Look to get lots of players experience throughout the season, finish towards the top of the conference and advance in section play,” said Benham.
