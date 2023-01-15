The Waconia girls basketball team had a tough task Thursday night when they traveled to St. Michael-Albertville. STMA was in the state championship last year, has designs on the same this year, and was somewhat fresh off beating No. 4 Chaska by 30 with their South Carolina-committed senior Tessa Johnson, a likely shoe-in for Ms. Basketball, scoring 51 points fueled by nine three-pointers.

“It was likely going to be a tall task to beat No. 2 STMA, and indeed we fell short of that,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “They blitzed us with pressure and their speed up and down the court-even, and maybe especially when we scored, they would quickly inbound and sprint down the court for a quick two or three from their other D-1 commits. So, we couldn’t keep up with their speed this time around. We did make them miss a lot of layups through walling up contests … we just didn’t corral many of those rebounds on the first or even second opportunity. We made as many threes in the game as them, but all of those second chance opportunities will sink any opposing team.”

