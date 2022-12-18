The Waconia girls hockey team had a back-and-forth battle with Minnesota River Dec. 1, taking an early 3-1 lead before the Bulldogs battled back.

“We hosted St. Peter, a team we will see again next month and one we might see in the section playoffs,” said coach Leah Janssen. “We were proud of the strong start that the Wildcats had in the game. St. Peter had some good players who were able to capitalize on opportunities as they arose and allowed them to secure the win. This was a good game from which we can learn and grow. We look forward to the rematch in January.”

Load comments