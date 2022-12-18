The Waconia girls hockey team had a back-and-forth battle with Minnesota River Dec. 1, taking an early 3-1 lead before the Bulldogs battled back.
“We hosted St. Peter, a team we will see again next month and one we might see in the section playoffs,” said coach Leah Janssen. “We were proud of the strong start that the Wildcats had in the game. St. Peter had some good players who were able to capitalize on opportunities as they arose and allowed them to secure the win. This was a good game from which we can learn and grow. We look forward to the rematch in January.”
Taylan Kamrath and Annika Mielke got the scoring going right away with a pair of goals 1 minute into play, with assists from Isabella Wozniak and Mia Kelly. Then after a Bulldog goal, Mielke scored 1 minute later off an assist from Kate Koschinska to put the ‘Cats up 3-1. The Bulldogs would take a 4-3 heading into the third period before scoring one more goal to put the final score at 5-3.
The night was more than about the game, as the Wildcats raised money for a great cause.
“We also had our Sophie’s Squad event last Thursday,” said Janssen. “The mission of Sophie’s squad is ‘to improve the mental health of athletes from youth to college by raising awareness of mental health issues and removing the stigma associated with seeking help.’ We had a member of Sophie’s Squad talk to both team and we worked together to raise funds to support the organization. The overall message was that we were two teams on the but one team working together in support for mental health.”
