The Waconia swimming and diving team battled Orono last week, giving the best team in the state a competitive meet.
“We swam very well against a top team in the state and likely, eventual conference champion,” said coach Ashley Westphal. “We came to compete and gave them the very best we had.”
The 200 yard freestyle was an electric race with fantastic finishes from Mallory Haas, Sydney Sabol and Madelyn Stutelberg, who finished second, third and fourth respectively with times of 2:08.86, 2:12.15 and 2:16.14. Haas had a great night with season best times in the 200 and 500 freestyle (5:51.00).
Amalia Schaefer won the diving competition with 161.60 points and swam to a second place finish in a tight 100 butterfly race in a season best time of 1:03.41, just a fraction of a second behind the winning swimmer from Orono. She was also a part of the second place medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams. The medley relay team of Schaefer, Claire Canfield, Hailey Stotko and Jordyn Grotbo posted a time of 1:58.17. The 200 freestyle relay team of Schaefer, Canfield, Grotbo and Nora Hansen finished with a time of 1:46.60.
Canfield won the 100 backstroke and took second in the 200 IM against Orono standout Graycin Andreen, posting season best times of 1:03.78 and 2:18.69. She was also a part of the second place medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Grotbo won the 100 freestyle in a season best time of 56.55.
Waconia is now 1-1 in the conference and face Chaska in a Metro West Conference dual.
