Waconia battled to 36-32 about 1/3 through the second half Friday night, but transition threes, a couple of turnovers for layups and going dry at the wrong time lead to a 61-45 loss at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
“We battled well, playing great defense for most of the game and limiting pick and roll production from BSM, who excels at it,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “We battled physically as well, fighting for loose balls and rebounds and scrapping away. It wasn’t the fight that we were lacking in this game, but some timely turnovers, shots not falling for us and falling for them, that allowed them to stretch a lead and keep the pressure on. Still, though, I like the fight that we showed through most of the game against a tough team near the top of the conference.”
While the Wildcats did not ultimately pull out the win, they gave the 12-4 leaders of the conference a tough fight.
“There were many things to like as well, including physical toughness; While we are shorthanded at point guard, Grace Seim has been filling in well there, and attacked pressure well; we’ve gotten great toughness and physicality from Lauren Hanson; Ellana Keaveny had some nice finishes; Hallie Roitenberg gave us eight off the bench; Swanson had 12 attacking points, many of them through much contact; and finally, Ava Stier surpassed 1000 points on her career (and also had 13 points total),” said Neibauer.
“When these great individual goals are met, it’s always a testament to multiple factors: that player’s unwavering dedication to her craft, the hours and hours and shots and shots she has put up, the miles driven by parents to and from events, and of course, the willingness to teammates to work at getting her shots, putting themselves and her in a position to win and compete, and that’s a wonderful tribute to generations of Wildcats, reaching all the way back to the Courtney Freeburg Era (SCSU), taking a young and fresh Ava under her wing at the post; The Seniors of the State team of ‘19-’20, hooking her up with easy buckets through traffic; Last year’s section final seniors, who’d been to the mountaintop and persevered through the most insane, short, weird season of high school sports possible; and this year’s group of seniors, always there for each other, tightly knit as far back as I can remember them; Coaches past come to mind as well: Carl Pierson saw the potential in her, Anna Bell guided her along, Nelia Von Glan, Ashley Westphal, Anna Schmitt, Kaylee Damasin, Murf Schwirtz, and Jeff Bessire: all have gotten the chance to help, and be around her and the teams, and enjoyed the times. Milestones are great, and for reminding ourselves about the greatness of what we get to do with great people, and we can all be proud of those players, teams, and things accomplished.”
As a team, it was a struggle shooting the ball this night - Waconia shot 26 percent, and let BSM go on a big run after the ‘Cats had clawed back to within four in the second half, but because Waconia couldn’t make a shot consistently (many were open or at the rim), the game got away.
Ava Stier finished with 13 points, 12 boards and two steals; Audrey Swanson - 12 points, 9 boards, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block; Ellana Keaveny - 9 points, 1 board; Hallie Roitenberg - 5 points, 2 boards, 2 assists; Kenzie Amundson - 4 points, 2 boards, 1 assist, 2 steals, 1 block; Morgan Stock - 2 points.
Waconia 61
St. Louis Park 65
Turnovers and giving up offensive rebounds is a bad recipe for getting wins, and it led to Waconia dropping one at St. Louis Park.
“While we had plenty of chances, those two factors, plus not getting crucial stops down the stretch, made it a game of changing leads down the stretch,” said coach Neibauer. “We’ve been able to come out on top of quite a few of those types of games so far this year, but didn’t have it for this one, unfortunately. Missing two point guards currently also hurt us through the course of the game, but we had players step up and do some good things when we needed them.”
Hallie Roitenberg hit a nice three pointer, played solid defense and got a nice rebound or two; Lauren Hanson hit a big three pointer in the second half, had a nice assist for a three and brought toughness that Waconia needed as well.
“When we started spacing out and cutting as hard as we could, we got some good looks, but every time we made a run, St. Louis Park, who’s had many close games so far this year themselves, had an answer, and we couldn’t get the stops we needed,” said Neibauer.
Ava Stier finished with 20 points, 10 boards, 3 assists and a steal; Audrey Swanson - 18 pts, 9 boards, 3 assists; Grace Seim - 5 points, 4 boards, 6 assists, 4 steals; Lauren Hanson - 5 points, 3 boards, 2 assists; Kenzie Amundson - 4 points, 4 boards, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 3 blocks; Hallie Roitenberg - 4 points, 1 board; Kiley Sazama - 3 points, 3 boards; Ellana Keaveny - 3 points, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Gabrielle Lauwagie - 2 points, 2 steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.