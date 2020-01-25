The Watertown-Mayer-Mound-Westonka gymnastics team posted a score of 143.875 to win a Jan. 16 triangular against Orono and Annandale Jan. 16, defeating the Cardinals by 10 and the Spartans by 17.
The Royals swept the top four spots in the vault as Anna Mielke scored 9.5, Anja Gilbert scored 9.35, Erin Singsank scored 9.2 and Maggie McCabe scored 8.8. Maddie Motzko scored an 8.35.
W-M-M-W had five of the top seven scores on the uneven bars – Mielke (9.05), Singsank (8.8), McCabe (8.4), Ella Blinkhorn (8.2) and Gilbert (8.15).
Mielke and Blinkhorn had the top two scores on the balance beam, scoring 9.6 and 9.35. Payton Hecksel scored 8.6, McCabe had an 8.4 and Gilbert posted a 7.95.
The Royals again had the top four scores in the floor exercise – Mielke (9.4), Maris Heun (9.175), Blinkhorn (9.05) and McCabe (9). Gilbert scored an 8.0.
For the all-around, the Royals had four of the top five scores, with Mielke leading all competitors with a 37.55, Blinkhorn taking second with a 34.95, McCabe placing third with a 34.6 and Gilbert taking fifth with a 33.45.
The Roylas host New London-Spicer Jan. 23 before heading to Melrose Jan. 25 for state true team, then Waconia Jan. 30 and New Prague Feb. 6 before hosting the section finals Feb. 13.
