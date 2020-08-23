With the volleyball season being pushed back to the spring, the Waconia volleyball team is trying to look at the positives of a delayed season.
“Initially I was disappointed because the fall volleyball season is my favorite time of year,” said coach Katie Keogh. “However, I understand why the MSHSL decided that it would be best to push back our season, and I feel that moving our season until spring might give us a better opportunity to compete in a more ‘normal’ way.”
The other fall sports, such as cross country, soccer and swimming will begin as planned Aug. 17 but with a 30 percent reduction in contests and 20 percent reduction in the number of weeks of the season.
No scrimmages or invitationals will be allowed and events will be reduced to one to two games per week. A decision on a culmination of the season will come at a later date. So while there will be fall sports, the season will not look different in an effort to get kids back to school activities safely.
“Moving to the springs gives us a chance to have tourneys, a chance to have a state tourney, a chance to have spectators, and a better chance to not have the plug pulled in the middle of our season,” Watertown-Mayer coach Andrea Raser said. “And it gives the girls an opportunity to possibly try out a fall sport they couldn’t before.”
Another positive to look at for the four-season model put in place this year is that it will shift the spotlight a bit. With both football and volleyball pushed back to the spring, they will be the only two sports during that season. Traditional spring sports will be moved to a summer season after the new spring season. Spring season will run mid-March to mid-May followed by a summer season from May through early July. The fall sports now get a bigger share of the spotlight with football and volleyball gone, while those two sports will have the spotlight to themselves come spring.
“I think one positive that our student-athletes will appreciate is hopefully even more fan support during a spring season,” Keogh said. “We’ve always had a wonderful student section, and the fact that there will be only one other sport competing during this season might allow for more student fans to attend games. I think our players will have that same opportunity this fall. They’ll have a chance to go watch their friends play soccer or tennis, for example, when they otherwise would have had their own practices or matches.”
While volleyball and football teams will have the chance to practice during the fall, with no games on the schedule, those athletes may have the opportunity to try something new in the fall. Coaches encourage participation in multiple sports do to numerous athletic, social and medical benefits.
“It is definitely an option for them to try something different, and I encourage our players to participate in other sports,” Keogh said. “A big concern of mine is overuse injuries and burnout, so I think it’s great when our players have a chance to try something different or just take a break to give their bodies a rest. There are not many kids in Minnesota who can say that they are ‘four sport athletes,’ and I think this school year provides a unique opportunity for student-athletes around the state to take advantage of this extra season.”
Athletic programs are expecting to see athletes move around various sports, as Raser said some of the Royals are looking at swimming this year, other coaches say they may see players who have had to choose football over soccer return to the soccer field or other students run cross country to get in shape for the winter and spring seasons.
“I talked to one girl today, who is a senior, she happened to be in school and she said, ‘I’ve got to do something if we’re not going to have volleyball,’” Mayer Lutheran activities director Kris Gustin said. “The reality is, you’re going to have kids doing that. Maybe give soccer a try, maybe give cross country a try just to be active and do something.”
