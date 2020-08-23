Kailey Olson was a major part of the Watertown-Mayer volleyball team that made school history this past season, help leading the Royals to their first ever win at the state tournament.
“She was a leader on and off the court and has a heart that truly appreciated her teammates and coaches,” coach Andrea Raser said. “Her excitement was infectious as was her humor and sarcasm. She was a great role model for all and an even better role model for her younger sister who was also on the team.”
But just a few years ago, it would be hard to see Olson as a vocal leader. The Watertown-Mayer graduate admitted she was very shy and introverted, something teammate Lauren Foley remembers from second grade.
“In elementary school, I was very shy, and we would get partnered together, but I always had to do the talking because Kailey was always, ‘Nope, nope, I’m not talking at all,’” Foley said.
And after years of homeschooling, Olson joined the volleyball team in seventh grade, not knowing much of the girls she would be playing with. The already shy Olson entered a group that had already established friendships and she felt like the outsider.
“[I was] very intimidated for sure,” she said. “I am more of an introvert, so it was hard getting to know the girls at first because I was just very self conscious - am I good enough to play on this team? I’ve never played volleyball before, it was all so new to me.”
But Kailey did not back down, working to become a part of the team.
“I will say from 9th grade year to 12th grade year Kailey fought, not only in volleyball, but fought to belong, to be a great teammate, and to be the best that she could be,” Raser said. “Kailey Olson was a home school volleyball player who had to infuse her shy social aspect into the school setting for volleyball and really came out of her shell and grew through her close bond with her teammates.”
Olson credits her teammates as well, who welcomed her with open arms.
“As time went on it got much better and they really reached out and made me feel a part of the team,” she said.
And that is what the Royals have said often during their successful run over the years, appearing in three consecutive state tournaments. Their family-like atmosphere (no doubt bolstered by three pairs of sisters on the squad) pushed them further.
“The reason we had such a successful season last year is not because we wanted to play for ourselves, but for each other,” Olson said. “I remember our libero Kate [Thibault], at state said that we had to win for each other because she wanted us seniors to play together one last time. That was definitely an emotional moment.”
When it comes to the family aspect of the team, Olson took on the role of the team mom. She was always the one worrying over injuries, trying to keep her teammates in check if they were doing anything that might risk injury.
“I would say yes, [she is the team mom because of] her kind and caring demeanor,” Raser said. “Also, she was pretty good at giving the unapproving ‘mom’ look at times.”
That role came into play when it came to road trips too. Lauren Foley, the team’s night owl and prankster, was the one to try and get the Royals to stay up late watching movies when staying at hotels. After a failed bid to try an keep the others up late that saw Foley actually falling asleep while waiting to instigate another late night movie session, she was partnered up with Olson for the night, in a bid to get the girls to sleep early.
“Raser very specifically assigned us roommates for different reasons,” Olson said. “Lauren was definitely the night owl. She liked to stay up, and I was the opposite.”
Olson is looking to continue that role of team mom, the one looking after others as she moves on from the team. Heading to University of Northwestern – St. Paul, where she continues her volleyball career, Olson is also studying kinesiology in hopes of becoming a physical therapist.
I just really love being around the sport,” Olson said. “Going to get our ankles taped or ice for our shoulders and stuff like that. It was always fun seeing the trainers and they just felt like they were our family too.”
Her time on the Watertown-Mayer volleyball team not only helped Olson open up socially, but find a love for the sport and a career path. Olson went from feeling like an outsider to being a part of a family.
“My time playing volleyball for Watertown-Mayer was definitely a blessing, it was more than I could have asked for,” Olson said. “I had the best teammates and I would say friends. They made the sport a passion for me. I of course love playing volleyball because of the sport, but they made it feel like a family, and if you ask me, that is what a real team should feel like.”
