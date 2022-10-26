It can be easy to lose count of how many digs Kate Thibault gets, one might need an abacus, a calculator and an advanced degree in mathematics to keep track. But it will be much easier now, as when the senior libero ends her career, her total number of digs will be the state record.
“It wasn’t even a thought,” Thibault said of setting the state record. “I just play the game to have fun and beating records like this means a lot to me. I didn’t think it was possible, but here I am.”
One reason it is difficult to keep track of how many digs Thibault gets is because one may take their eye off the game thinking the play is over as a ball sails over everyone. But somehow Thibault will make the impossible possible.
“You never what ball she is going to get up because she’ll go for a ball that we think is impossible and she’ll get it up,” said coach Andrea Raser. “She is just a beast at what she does. She doesn’t give up on any ball ever.”
Thibault always finds a way to make a play on the ball, even if it isn’t how she intended. Thibault’s favorite dig was not one that was not one that was perfect form or unusually difficult, but one of luck. When facing Ms. Baden finalist Lilly Wachholz of Mayer Lutheran a few years back, Thibault took a powerful attack and sent it perfectly to her setter, just not the way she usually does.
“Lilly Wachholz went up to hit a really good ball and I threw my back at it,” Thibault said. “It hit my shoulder and went right to my target, so that was probably my favorite dig ever.”
There is never a ball that Thibault thinks she can’t get to, which leads to her flying around the court on every play.
“I’m just really gritty,” she said. “I’m confident on the court and I like to pick up my teammates, be the best person I can be for my teammates and myself.”
While that results in a lot of digs, it also results in a lot of dives, falls, tumbles and rolls, reminiscent of her time as a gymnast where she was a competitor at the state tournament level.
“When it comes to diving and rolling, that definitely comes from gymnastics, but playing volleyball my whole life helps too,” she said.
Thibault’s sister Paige also had a big impact on her play, with the pair playing several seasons together on the Royals.
“I miss her a lot but she made me the person I am today and I’m happy for that,” Kate Thibault said. “I’m a little sad that our Thibault dynasty is almost over, but it was a great experience and I’m glad I got to play with her as much as I could.”
While Kate may be sad the Thibault dynasty is coming to an end at Watertown-Mayer, opposing teams may be glad their reign is over after losing to the two for so many years. Yet the Thibault’s were two of numerous players that have helped build the Watertown-Mayer program into a perennial powerhouse, with their leadership paving the way for others to step up and shine.
“She is back there working her butt off and her teammates appreciate everything she does back there,” said Raser. “The Thibualt dynasty is dying here but there’s more to come. There are players that are part of building this program up to what it is and the other girls are just going to keep it going.”
Building a winning formula
While the Thibault name has been a constant and there are numerous returning players to this year’s squad, there has been little else that has stayed the same. The Royals have had to shift positions, change strategy and overcome injuries, so the lineup has been in flux all year long. Yet the Watertown-Mayer players have taken the changes in stride, leading to another successful season.
“I have a great group of girls, so it’s great for me - I can just put them in there and they just go with it,” said Raser. “My job is just to make sure they’re comfortable going with it, that I believe in them and they believe in each other.”
And things are coming together at the right time, with the Royals winning seven of their final eight games to end the regular season.
“We’re finally back to a healthy group,” said Raser. “The lineup has changed, but we’ve also had players step up into new roles because they’ve improved.”
The Royals finished the 2022 regular season with a 20-7 record and ranked in the top 10 teams of Class AA despite the constantly changing lineup.
“It hasn’t been flawless, but it’s been fabulous,” said Raser.
