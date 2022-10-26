It can be easy to lose count of how many digs Kate Thibault gets, one might need an abacus, a calculator and an advanced degree in mathematics to keep track. But it will be much easier now, as when the senior libero ends her career, her total number of digs will be the state record.

“It wasn’t even a thought,” Thibault said of setting the state record. “I just play the game to have fun and beating records like this means a lot to me. I didn’t think it was possible, but here I am.”

