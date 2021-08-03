by James Stitt
With the upcoming Class C State Tournament coming to Waconia, Lions Field is taking centerstage. And while Denny Laufenburger’s time rooting on Waconia baseball predates the impressive venue that took years of hard work and passion to achieve, he understands the importance of a thriving baseball community. Laufenburger grew up in Waconia during the 1950s and 60s, back when the Lakers played at the Carver County Fairgrounds.
“What I remember was Sunday afternoon, going to the ballpark, chasing foul balls, eating hot dogs, seeing the parents cheer and I was in awe of the size, the magnitude that I thought these guys played at,” Laufenburger said. “As far as I was concerned, this was baseball. This was big league baseball as far as I was concerned and they were my heroes.”
Laufenburger grew up playing little league baseball for some of the Laker legends like Dick Mingo and Bob Wyttenhove, with fond memories of the summers.
“My best memories were probably piling into the back of a 1959 Ford Fairlane Station Wagon with baseball gear and 4-5 other boys in the car and then there was another car and we would go to New Germany, Hamburg, Cologne, Plato, Mayer and we would play these other teams in the summer,” he said. “As a result of my little league, I would go and watch the Lakers play at the Carver County Fairgrounds, and it was really quite an experience, especially on Sunday.”
Laufenburger, like the other little leaguers, looked up to and admired the Lakers players. He remembers looking up to these player like they were major leaguers (and thinking they were very old, though he estimates they were in their 20s when he was 9 years old).
“I watched Dink Mingo, Bob Wyttenhove, Milo ‘Champ’ Fahse was at first base, Hubie Kelzer played there, Bob Leivermann, Lee Stahlke, these were all of my heroes when I was 8-9 years old,” he said. “Baseball for me, it was a social experience. I don’t even remember how good the team was. I just know the experience of seeing them play, they were my heroes.”
And while Laufenburger moved away from baseball to become and avid golfer before becoming involved with Chanhassen sports (he is the public address announcer for many Chanhassen High School sports), he has seen how important an active baseball community can be and how a town like Waconia exemplifies the rebirth of amateur baseball.
Laufenburger currently is the public address announcer for the Chanhassen Redbirds, an organization that was reborn in 2010 after having been defunct for decades. Waconia also went defunct for a few years before bouncing back to become a hotspot for baseball.
Rebirth
A decade ago, baseball in Waconia was in dire shape. The legion and town teams could barely fill a roster, and financial backing was almost non-existent.
Then a group of Waconia alumnus decided to come back and play for the town team, the Waconia Lakers. Not only did they brink baseball back from the brink, but along with a rejuvenated WBA board and strong community support, Waconia baseball is soaring to new heights.
Now, the town team makes regular appearances at the state tournament, the legion and high school teams are churning out college-bound athletes and the youth camps are growing each year. And on top of all the success, Waconia and the WBA are looking to make Lions Field a premier destination for baseball.
The Waconia town team was active decades ago, but was non-existent in the 1980s. The team had shut down, and those who wanted to play town ball went to other cities in the surrounding area.
A group of guys got together and re-formed the Lakers team in the mid 1990s, but for many years, the team struggled to win games and field a team. During those days, the Lakers would often have 10 players, hoping everyone would show up in order to play.
Everything changed in 2011.
A group of guys who made a run to the state tournament as a part of the Waconia High School team in 2003 and 2004 decided to come back and play for the Lakers. After years of wins coming few and far between, the Lakers made a run to the state tournament, taking second place.
A team that had few players, and fewer wins, became a team that makes it to the state tournament year in and year out. In the early 2000s, the Lakers would have their best pitcher face the worst teams, just to secure a few wins. Now if they don’t make it to state, it’s a bad year.
With the success of the Lakers, a new, revitalized WBA board brought in a new spirit to Waconia baseball, driving in unprecedented success.
The WBA has partnered with area businesses, community education and dedicated members of the community, and baseball in Waconia has never been stronger.
Since 2010, Waconia has seen numbers well over 1000 participants ranging from age 5 to over 35 in a town of about 12,000 people. This number has doubled that of participation since before 2000. The numbers have modeled the increase of population and are projected to remain steady with growth.
Impact beyond the game
Laufenburger has seen how various media coverage of amateur baseball has seen an explosion in money spent on upgrades to baseball facilities.
“I think that the Minnesota Baseball Association is realizing that when organizations like the WBA, when they spend money, they are doing it with the intent to raise the visibility of their ballpark not only for the local community and surrounding communities but also for the state,” said Laufenburger. “This is the byproduct of a few people getting excited about baseball, pooling money together and energy together to make something really, really nice for the community, for the team, for the league and for the state, and that’s exciting.”
The money that goes in pays off in different ways. There is excitement generated around baseball, as evidenced by the astronomic growth in youth baseball participation in Waconia. The attendance at games goes up and baseball games become the talk of the town. And of course area businesses get involved as well.
“So if you think of this, if Waconia keeps a very active and vital team, I think that bodes well for so many things in the community,” said Laufenburger. “First of all, you’ve got so many service industries that support baseball organizations - you’ve got food vendors, beer vendors, you’ve got all sorts of vendors that contribute money to this community asset. So when you have a baseball team that is not real vital, that is not real active or trying to be real good, I feel like there is energy that’s lost in the community.”
The newly built grandstand has been the gift that keeps on giving, being the coronation of the 2017 State Champions from Waconia High School. Laufenburger had the opportunity to call a couple of the state tournament games that Waconia won in dramatic fashion and got a glimpse at the future for Waconia while also being reminded of the past.
“It instills community pride, I know Waconia is thrilled with the fact the 2017 Waconia Wildcats had an undefeated season and won the state tournament and they won against schools like Marshall and Benilde - these ‘bigger more developed communities,’” said Laufenburger. “Growing up in Waconia, I had the pleasure of announcing the two games that they played at Siebart Field, that was a real treat for me. The names that I recognized like Logelin, I went to school with a Logelin back in [the 60s].”
Gone are the days of Laufenburger and other youngsters chasing down foul balls hit by the Lakers at the Carver County Fairgrounds, cheering on his heroes Dink Mingo, Bob Wyttenhove, Milo ‘Champ’ Fahse, Hubie Kelzer, Bob Leivermann and Lee Stahlke among others. But the hard work and passion of the Waconia baseball community has given them a new home where youngsters of today can cheer on their heroes.
“Towns have committed to making their ballpark a showcase for their team,” said Laufenburger. “Towns like Waconia are investing a lot of money, local money in increasing the visible presence of the ballpark in the community and in the state. There is energy among all of the ballparks to be better, to be a better team, to be a better ballpark and be a better asset in the community.”
