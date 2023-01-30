The Waconia boys swimming and diving team bested Benilde-St. Margaret’s 88-82 to set up a conference showdown over the final two weeks of conference competition, as the Wildcats are 2-0 in the Metro West Conference, tied with St Louis Park and Orono. Waconia’s last two conference meets are against those two teams.

The meeting with the Red Knights was a close one, with Waconia getting key wins down the stretch.

