The Waconia boys swimming and diving team bested Benilde-St. Margaret’s 88-82 to set up a conference showdown over the final two weeks of conference competition, as the Wildcats are 2-0 in the Metro West Conference, tied with St Louis Park and Orono. Waconia’s last two conference meets are against those two teams.
The meeting with the Red Knights was a close one, with Waconia getting key wins down the stretch.
“The meet against Benilde was closer than we would have liked,” said coach Jeff Hackler. “We needed to win the last few races including the relay at the end of the meet and the boys came through.”
With the meet on the line, the Wildcats placed first in each of the last three events. Alex Kearney won the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 56.94 seconds and Jack Hackler won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.38, then the 400 freestyle relay team of Kearney, Jack Hackler, Sam Swanson and Matthew Krogman finished first with a time of 3:28.94.
Kearney and Jack Hackler also won one more individual event each, as Kearney won the 200 IM with a time of 2:08.68 and Hackler won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:09.15.
Matthew Krogman won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly with times of 1:53.61 and 57.88, edging out teammate Swanson in the 200 freestyle as Swanson placed second (1:55.40).
