The Waconia boys swim team finished the regular season strong, defeating Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 89-80 and Montevideo 92-80 last week, with the scores looking closer than they were as the Wildcats swam several events exhibition. With the wins, Waconia ended the season 2-3 in the conference and 4-5-1 overall.
The Wildcats kicked off the meet with D-C/L by having the two fastest times in the 200 yard medley relay. The team of Alex Kearney, Nolan Elg, Samuel Sinclair and Matthew Krogman posted a winning time of 1 minute, 49.85 seconds, while the team of David Sinclair, Jack Hackler, Sam Swanson and Dylan Gaspard came in second with a time of 1:53.04.
Waconia also had the fastest times in the other two relays, as the 200 freestyle team of Elg, Hackler, David and Samuel Sinclair won with a time of 1:37.18, and the 400 freestyle team of Krogman, Gaspard, Kearney and Nathan Sannito had the top time of 3:46.46.
The Wildcats went 1-2 in four individual events - Samuel Sinclair won the 50 free (23.77) and Hackler was second (25.11), Sannito won the 100 free (55.41) and Lars Johnson was second (58.62), Samuel Sinclair won the 500 free (5:06.02) and Kearney was second (5:46.66), and Krogman won the 100 backstroke (1:02.93) with Sannito in second (1:03.89).
Waconia won three more events – Elg in the 200 (1:59.88), Krogman in the 200 IM (2:08.77) and David Sinclair in the 200 butterfly (55.53) - while David Sinclair also posted the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.08 ).
Waconia 92
Montevideo 80
For the second time in the week, the Wildcats went 1-2 in a relay while sweeping all three relays. In the 200 freestyle, Krogman, Sannito, Kearney and David Sinclair placed first (1:37.66), while Hackler, Gaspard, Carson Roehl and Samuel Sinclair finished second (1:39.51). Elg, Sannito, Johnson and David Sinclair won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:53.19, while the team of Elg, Lars, Gaspard and Samuel Sinclair had the fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.91).
Waconia went 1-2 in three individual events – Krogman won the 200 freestyle (1:57.46) while Samuel Sinclair was second (1:58.56), Sannito won the 200 IM (2:21.22) while Swanson was second (2:28.02), and David Sinclair won the 100 freestyle (54.29) while Chase Britz was second (1:00.37).
The Wildcats had three more individual wins as Krogman won the 100 butterfly (59.54), Elg won the 500 freestyle (5:24.25) and Hackler won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.18).
Waconia vs Orono vs Mound-Westonka
The Wildcats placed second in the Feb. 18 triangular meet, defeating the Whitehawks while falling behind the Spartans.
The three relays were all decided by less than a second. Waconia won the 400 freestyle relay by 0.18 seconds as the team of Sannito, Krogman, Samuel and David Sinclair posted a time of 3:29.06. The Wildcats were just 0.11 seconds back of the Spartans in the 200 medley relay, as the team of Kearney, Hackler, Elg and Samuel Sinclair posted a second-place time of 1:47.36. In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Krogman, Hackler, Elg and David Sinclair posted a second-place time of 1:35.59, just half a second behind of the first place Orono team.
Waconia won six individual events, which gave them seven wins in 12 events. Krogman won the 200 and 500 freestyles (1:55.67 and 5:08.81), David Sinclair won the 50 and 100 freestyles (22.59 and 50.05), Kearney won the 100 backstroke (1:01.99) and Samuel Sinclair won the 100 butterfly (55.17 ). Samuel Sinclair also finished second in the 200 IM (2:03.76) and Hackler was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.61).
Waconia 69 Chanhassen-Chaska 103
The Feb. 16 score against the Stormhawks was lopsided, but Waconia managed four wins while competing with a team that was runner-up at the state meet last season. David Sinclair won both the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke (22.51 and 55.99), while Samuel Sinclair won the 200 IM (2:00.91) and Hackler won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.48).
