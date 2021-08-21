After bad weather delayed the start of the 2021 Class C Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament with the Friday night games postponed, the sunny, clear skies made for a perfect day of baseball in Waconia on Saturday. The Blue Ox kicked of the day at Lions Field with an explosive 12-run performance before pitchers and defenses reigned supreme the rest of the fantastic showcase of baseball in Waconia.
Bemidji Blue Ox 12 New Prague 3
The Blue Ox got their first group of runs across the plate courtesy of some big hits. Otto Grimm opened the game with a two-run homerun to score Connor McNallan to put Bemidji up 2-0 in the first inning. Then in the fifth, Mitch Hendricks plated to more runs with a double, scoring Collin Rutledge and Caleb Manecke.
Down 4-1, The Orioles struck back in the next half inning. After an unlucky double play to start the inning, the luck was on New Prague's side when Patrick Timmer drew a walk and Bryce Novak singled to put a pair of runners on. With James Fuerniss battling at the plate during a 12-pitch at-bat, a pair of wild pitches scored Timmer and an error sent Novak home to draw the Orioles within one.
RBIs from Hendricks and McNallan gave the Blue Ox some breathing room in the third, then Bemidji shut the door on any comeback hopes with six runs in the eighth to put the final score at 12-3.
Hendricks led the Blue Ox with three hits and three RBIs, with McNallan tallying three hits and one RBI. Grimm had two hits and two RBIs and Ben Thoma had three RBIs on a hit.
With Dilworth draftee Andrew Pugliano on the mound, the 12 runs on 15 hits were more than enough to move Bemidji on to the next round. Pugliano struck out 12 in eight innings with only two earned runs.
Novak went 3-3 at the plate for New Prague to tally half of the team's six hits.
Bemidji takes on the Milroy Yankees Sunday, Aug. 29, 1:30 p.m in Waconia.
Sobieski Skis 2 Windom Pirates 0
The second game of the day had a lot less fireworks with a pitchers duel developing between Caleb Strack, a Randall draftee taking the mound for Sobieski, and Windom's Collin Lovell.
Strack had a no-hitter through seven innings but the Skis were up just 1-0 as Lovell limited the Sobieski offense. A two out single from Windom's Luke Gilbertson broke up the no-hitter in the eighth, but a 17-strikeout performance from Strack gave the Skis a win as they eked out two runs on six hits.
The Skis got on the board in the fifth when a pair of walks put Beau Hanowski on second base, then an error and a wild pitch had him crossing the plate for the first run of the game.
Sobieski added one more run for good measure in the eighth when Ben Hanowski doubled and scored on a single from Dusty Parker.
Hanowski and Parker had two hits each, while Jake Kapphahn and Riley Hirsch both had one.
Lovell gave up just four hits in seven innings in a strong performance for the Pirates.
Sobieski takes on the Isanti Redbirds Sunday, Aug. 29, 4:30 p.m. in Chaska.
Dumont Saints 4 Richmond Royals 3
The third game of the day looked like it would be more like the first game than the second after a high-scoring start, but the final eight innings saw just two runs cross the board as the pitchers settled in.
A single from Richmond's Brady Klehr in the first at-bat of the game kicked off a chain of events that would put the Royals up 2-0 after Dalton Thelen and Trent Gertken both walked to load the bases. Mason Primus then put the ball in play to score on runner and a single from Logan Aleshire plated another.
Dumont responded in a big way with a lead-off double in their first at-bat, with James Paul reaching second base on a double. Jordan Roos then hit an RBI single. Patrick Kussats singled to keep the rally going and an error scored Roos before Kussats scored on an RBI double from Erik Deal to put the Saints up 3-2.
Dumont extended its lead in the fifth when Matthew Thielen doubled and scored off the bat of Kussats. The Royals would string together three hits in the sixth to score a run with singles from Dusty Adams and Klehr leading to an RBI single from Gertken that drew Richmond within one run. But with Jordan Roos dealing on the mound for the Saints, that was as close as the Royals would get in the one-run loss.
Kussats had two hits and an RBI for Dumont, while Roos and Deal each had one and one. Trent Bestlan had one RBI; Paul, Thielen and Carson Maudal each had one hit.
Dumont takes on the Loretto Larks Friday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. in Chaska.
Luxemburg Brewers 5 St. Benedict Saints 2
Those in attendance were treated to another strong showing from the defensive side of the ball in the final game of the day, when the Brewers and Saints battled in a close game. With the pitchers keeping the offenses in check, Luxemburg was able to pull out the victory due to one big inning that saw four runs cross the plate.
Isaac Matchinsky walked in the lead-off spot and Sam Iten forced an error on a bunt to put two runners on. A walk to DJ Kron loaded the bases and Luke Herren walked to give the Brewers their first run of the inning. A single from Ethyn Fruth plated the next runner and two more scored on a single from Reed Pfannenstein that gave Luxemburg a 5-1 lead they would not relinquish.
Nolan Eischens had two of the Saints six hits, while Jonathan Huss and Zach Bakko both had a hit and an RBI.
Pfannenstein had the big bat for the Brewers with two hits and threee RBIs. Harren and Fruth each had one hit and one RBI. Connor Clark, Kron and Derrik Orth each had one hit.
Luxemburg takes on the Ada Athletics Sunday, Aug. 29, 11 a.m in Waconia.
