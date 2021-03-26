Gymnastics2300.jpg

The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team captured the Class A State Championship, edging out Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa by a score of 146.350 to 146.025. The Royals had to sweat it out for almost 7 hours, as the two teams were in different sessions hours apart, but finally got the title they had been hoping for all year long.

Anna Mielke was second in the all-around with a 37.3750 and Reagan Kelley was sixth with a 36.700.

Rosie Unglaub was second in the floor exercise with a 9.550, with Mielke close behind in third (9.475). Kelley posted a 9.100, Maggie McCabe scored a 9.050 and Anja Gilbert finished with an 8.850.

Mielke was fifth on the balance beam (9.175) and McCabe was sixth (9.125). Kelley scored an 8.950, Ella Blinkhorn tallied an 8.775 and Payton Hecksel had an 8.200.

Kelley was second on the uneven bars (9.425) and Mielke was fifth (9.075). Erin Singsank scored an 8.850, Blinkhorn tallied an 8.175 and Gilbert finished with a 7.525.

Mielke scored a 9.650 on vault and was followed by Unglaub (9.425), Singsank (9.325), Kelley (9.225) and Gilbert (9.100).

