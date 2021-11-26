With a 20-14 win Friday, the Mayer Lutheran football team captured the Class A State Football Championship, defeating the undefeated Vikings of Minneota.
Minneota boasted nine shutouts heading into the contest, but they were on the wrong end of a shutout in the second half, as the Crusaders kept them off the board in the final two quarters.
Two touchdowns in 20 seconds by Sam Dennis (from Ty Hoese) and Cole Neitzel turned a 7-0 deficit into a 13-7 lead for Mayer Lutheran, then another punishing run by Neitzel in the second half lifted the Crusaders past the Vikings.
