The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team won the Class A State Championship Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 sweep of No. 2 ranked Minneota, the third time this season the No. 1 ranked Crusaders bested the Vikings. Mayer Lutheran was in control throughout, with wins of 25-15 and 25-20 to start the match. Minneota had its biggest lead in set three at 7-5 before the Crusaders ripped off nine consecutive points to run away with a 25-18 win.

