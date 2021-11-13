The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team won the Class A State Championship Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 sweep of No. 2 ranked Minneota, the third time this season the No. 1 ranked Crusaders bested the Vikings. Mayer Lutheran was in control throughout, with wins of 25-15 and 25-20 to start the match. Minneota had its biggest lead in set three at 7-5 before the Crusaders ripped off nine consecutive points to run away with a 25-18 win.
STATE CHAMPIONS: Crusaders win volleyball title
- by James Stitt
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.