St. Patrick Irish 10 Austin Greyhounds 0
After being held scoreless for the first four innings, the Irish exploded in a big way in the fifth inning of play in Waconia Saturday morning, sending four runs across the plate on the way to a 10-0 win.
Kyle Rhodus got the inning started with a double and walks to Matt Ambroz and Jace Westman led to a bases loaded situation with no outs. Jack Friedges then hit an RBI single and Seth Ambroz batted two more in on a single to plate the first three runners of the game. Walks to Ryan Friedges and Zak Endres resulted in a fourth run.
With Colin Denk limitting the Greyhounds to just one hit in seven innings, the four runs were more than enough to move St. Patrick on to the next round. Denk finished with nine strikeouts and one walk, while pitching twice as many strikes compared to balls.
The Irish made the most of their opportunities on base, scoring 10 runs on seven hits. Wild pitches and walks led to four scores over the sixth and seventh inning, with a walk off double from Rhodus ending the game in the eighth inning.
Rhodus and Seth Ambroz led the Irish with two hits and two RBIs apiece, while Endres and Jack Friedges each had one and one.
Erik Torres and Alex Ciola had the lone two hits for Austin.
The Irish take on the Young America Cardinals Saturday, Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m. in Chaska.
Watkins Clippers 5 Princeton Panthers 0
The Princeton Panthers could not overcome the trio of Geislingers leading the Watkins Clippers Satuday in Waconia, as Nolan and Carson Geislinger were involved in every scoring play, with Matt Geislinger earning the complete game shutout win.
While Matt Geislinger delivered a gem of a game with nine strikeouts in nine innings, one walk and five hits, the Panthers still had a chance to win the game with their pitcher putting together a strong outing as well. Damon Rademacher struck out eight in seven innings with only two earned runs and one walk. But Nolan and Carson Geislinger manufactured some crucial runs to send the Clippers on to the next round.
In the first inning, lead-off batter Nolan Geislinger walked and moved over on an error and wild pitch to score on a sacrifice fly from Dan Berg. Nolan Geislinger later scored in the seventh after reaching base on a single and scoring on a Kevin Kramer double.
Carson Geislinger then delivered the scores in the eighth to put the game away. Following a walk to Carter Block and a double from Justin Thompson, Carson Geislinger batted both runners in on a double. The offensive duo of Geislingers (Carson and Nolan) then executed a double steal that saw Carson steal home plate to put the final score at 5-0.
Carson Geislinger finished with two RBIs and one run on one hit, while Nolan Geislinger had two runs on one hit. Thompson and Kramer each had two hits for the Clippers.
The Clippers take on the St. Martin Martins Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. in Chaska.
Alexandria Black Sox 2 Kimball Express 1
Kimball earned an early 1-0 lead Saturday in Waconia and led for almost the entire game before Alexandria found the tying run in the ninth inning, and the winning run in extra innings, nullifying what was a stellar performance from the Express pitcher.
Through eight innings, Ben Johnson limited the Black Sox to one hit and no runs, sending the game into the bottom of the ninth with Kimball up 1-0. But Alexandria's offense struck when it was needed, getting their second and third hit of the game in the ninth inning. The pair of singles from Travis Krueger and Eric Carlsen paired with Blake Stockert being struck by a pitch, had the bases loaded with one out. A strikeout on the next at-bat had the Express one out away from getting out of the game with a win, but a clutch hit by Brett Savelkoul sent the tying run across the plate.
While the Black Sox needed the bat of Savelkoul to tie the game, they were able to earn the game winner without another clutch hit. In the bottom of the 11th, the Black Sox loaded the bases when Blake Stockert and Carter Stockert were hit by pitches and Savelkoul walked. Chris Curry then took one for the team, being struck by a pitch, resulting in the winning run crossing the board.
The effort on the mound shared between Blake Stockert and Dylan Haskamp (draftee from Sauk Centre) had Alexandria in the game despite the offense generating no runs through eight innings. Stockert started and went six innings with one earned run and five strikeouts, while Haskamp struck out five in five innings of relief.
The Express earned their 1-0 lead in the first inning when Brooks Marquardt singled, moved over off the bat of Austin Ruehle and scored on an RBI single from Jordan Jospeh. Marquardt led the Express with three hits and Ruehle added two more.
The Black Sox take on the Maple Lake Lakers Saturday, Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m. in Chaska.
Young America Cardinals 11 Ortonville Rox 3
The Cardinals got four runs in the first inning of Saturday's game in Chaska and never looked back, cruising to an 11-3 win over Ortonville. Isaac Hormann bunted safely to start the game and Brice Panning joined him on base with a single. Alex Logelin and Matt Mann then both put the ball in play, resulting in a series of errors that saw three runs score. Roch Whittaker next batted in a run to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead, one they would not relinquish.
With the offense scoring in each of the first five innings, including another four-run burst in the fourth, the Cardinals were able to give starter Dillon Whittaker a rest while getting numerous other pitchers (and a lot of draftees) a chance to take the mound at the state tournament.
Whittaker pitched five innings with two hits allowed and four strikeouts. The Cardinals then gave four more pitchers an inning each on the mound - Will Hoerneman (Hamburg), Cade Weigert (Cologne), Zach Stockman (Plato) and Jordan Harris. The four innings by the four relief pitchers saw only one earned run.
The Cardinals had three innings where they scored one run and another four-run inning. Logelin scored Hormann on an RBI double in the second, Hunter Rickaby singled and scored on an error after a Cole Peters single in the third and Roch Whittaker plated Brice Panning on a single in the fifth for the 11th and final run.
The four-run inning came in the fourth. Hormann doubled and scored on a Brice Panning single to start the inning. Mann and Rickaby then hit RBI singles and a Josh Lenz single paired with an error led to the fourth run of the inning and a 10-0 win.
Rickaby was 4-4 with a run and an RBI. Brice Panning had three hits, three runs and an RBI. Mann had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Hormann scored three runs on two hits. Whittaker plated two on one hit and scored one run. Lenz and Logelin each had a hit and an RBI, while Logelin added one run scored.
Peter Treinen had two hits and an RBI to lead the Rox and Nate Treinen had one run scored on two hits. Chris Doney had one hit and an RBI, Joe Fuller had a hit and Andrew Treinen had an RBI.
The Cardinals take on the St. Patrick Irish Saturday, Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m. in Chaska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.