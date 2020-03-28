Spring athletes are used to the schedule changing often, with the weather dictating much of how the season goes. Rain is always a factor, and snow in Minnesota has completely the way the season unfolds (in recent years, all matchups were doubleheaders when the snow refused to melt). But this season has been unusual, as the rapidly developing changes presented by the COVID-19 pandemic that has postponed the Minnnesota high school sports season to March 27.
“We have a really great group of girls,” said Watertown-Mayer softball coach Bethany Loether. “They had set goals for the season and were really looking forward to coming together as a new team. Many of them have been waiting all year for softball season to start. I can only imagine it was disappointing but they are trying to stay positive and control the controllables. I am thankful we were able to be together that Friday and talk through some of these things.”
The Royals had just gotten back on the field when the changes started happening. Professional and collegiate athletic organizations started to postpone or cancel activities. Then, the Minnesota State High School League limited attendance at games and participation for athletes, only to outright cancel the state basketball tournaments and postpone the spring season.
“We had our first practice on Monday, March 9 and by Friday, March 13, things started to change in our routine,” Loether said. “We had planned to do an off site team bonding activity that Friday but that was changed last minute because we needed to stay onsite. We still did a team activity but that gave us only four full practices prior to that. With the way spring sports were canceled at the collegiate level, I feel we were somewhat relieved there was still a chance we could practice and possibly play. But, we also knew it would be day-to-day going forward. Sunday, March 15, it was announced that schools would need to close by Wednesday. Like many other schools, Watertown-Mayer decided to close Monday.”
Under the March 17 rules handed down by the MSHSL, coaches and directors may not have in-person contact with participants, require participants to gather together or require any workouts or skills training. While the developments surrounding COVID-19 are happening quickly and around the world, as of March 23, the Royals are still working in the hopes the season will resume.
“I believe everyone is trying to do their best at home with what they have and keep a positive attitude,” said Loether. “No one is ready to give up on the season quite yet but there are also a lot of changes happening in these student-athletes lives right now. This is new territory for everyone. As a coach, my goal is to prepare these young people for life after softball, through softball. High School sports are designed to be an extension of the classroom. As academics move to distance learning, I feel softball can too. My goal remains the same.”
Spring sports teams are used to adapting to whatever comes their way, but right now, the COVID-19 pandemic has everyone in uncharted territory.
“The spring is already a short season and rescheduled games or changes in plans are not foreign concepts to us,” Loether said. “The whether alone has pushed seasons back pretty far. Just a week ago when hearing of all Minnesota schools closing by Wednesday, I was sitting down trying to process how to best utilize a Monday and Tuesday practice, if we got them. Do I try to cram in as much team strategy as possible since I know we will have limited practice before any games or will this be the last two days this team will be together? What practice plan is serving the team best, my seniors best? What will this team remember about this season? We didn’t end up getting those two practices. The game plan is very fluid and we are all taking it day-to-day. The season hasn’t been canceled yet so we will continue to run the race. The most important thing to remember is why we are doing what we are doing in the first place and that is to protect our neighbors and loved ones. We are still apart of a team, its size has just grown.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.