Waconia, MN (55387)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing this afternoon. High 46F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain early...then a period of snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.