It was a great night to honor Waconia’s eight senior players and six senior managers Friday night, as Waconia came out with great fire, played fantastic defense and shot the ball well from three to emerge with the 64-40 win against New Prague.
“We have 8 seniors this year and six senior managers that have shown immense dedication and commitment to our team and program throughout the years, and it’s not surprising, because ever since they were in middle school, this team, together, has shown their commitment to each other on the basketball court, as well as off of it,” said coach Dusty Neibauer. “They were always the group that was most loudly supportive of one another, playing basketball with joy and vigor. So, we’ve been very lucky to have them together this year, and all of the past few years of high school, where they’ve seen State tournaments, and playoff heartbreakers, and made countless memories that are all enhanced by the great vibes they have for each other.”
The Waconia defense was on point Friday night, allowing the offense some time to find its footing. The Wildcats held the Trojans to 25 percent shooting while blocking five shots and forced 17 turnovers to overcome Waconia’s early mistakes (18 turnovers in the win). And so once the ‘Cats offense got going, it was hard to stop, as they went on a 22-2 run to end the first half up 36-16 after the game was knotted at 14-14.
“We played great defense against New Prague’s cutting offense, and mixed in some zone as well to disrupt cuts and fly around to shooters,” said Neibauer. “We did a great job running them off the line, communicating, and locking in defensively, which has been a huge reason for a lot of our recent success. We held them to only 16 points in the first half, which allowed us to overcome some early turnover trouble and missed shots to get a rhythm offensively, get some easy buckets inside, and take some of the pressure off so we could knock down some shots.”
While Waconia was effective inside with 30 points in the paint on 53 percent shooting, the outside game really gave them a boost as they knocked in nine three-pointers (39 percent shooting for 27 points), led by Kiley Sazama’s 4/5 performance and Sarah Craven’s 3/6 shooting from beyond the arc.
“When Sazama came in and knocked down a couple of threes in a row, others could feel the shift in the game, and we made some others from distance as well - Cravens hit a couple of threes in the first half, Stier hit a couple, and we were off,” said Neibauer. “We didn’t let up in the second, and stayed solid defensively, got some more inside buckets, and took care of business. It was a great effort by our seniors, by our underclasswomen, and everyone involved on this unselfish team.”
Stats; Kiley Sazama lead the way with 12 points and three boards; Sarah Cravens and 13 points, two boards and three assists; Stier continued her hot shooting with 15 points, six boards, and four assists; Swanson had a tough 10 points, five boards, two assists, a steal and a block; Lauwagie had four points, four boards, a steal, assist and a block; Amundson had four points, four boards, two steals, two assists, and two blocks; Roitenberg had three points and an assist; Seim with two points, four boards and five assists; Hanson with one point, good defense and solid passes.
Waconia 69 Bloomington Kennedy 48
While Bloomington Kennedy was missing a couple of starters, the Wildcats came out ready to play intense defense and did a fantastic job in the first half, holding Kennedy to 19 points at the half, which allowed the ‘Cats to use the strength of thier inside game and running in transition to jump out to a nice lead by halftime, 39-19.
“From there, we opened the second half with another three kills to start, took care of business to build the lead up, and were able to get all players in throughout the final 11 minutes to get the team victory,” said Neibauer. “Great team play, ball movement, rebounding, and defense lead to a good win in February, bringing the winning streak to three, and five of the last seven. It was a good night, and we took care of business on the road.”
Stats; Swanson had 24 points, 10 boards, and two assists; Stier had 13 points, six boards, two assists; Roitenberg had 12 points, one board, one assist; Keaveny had five points, four boards, and four assists; Hanson had two points, one board and three assists; Lauwagie had four points, two boards, an assist and a steal; Parpart had two points and a board; Seim had four points, four boards, two assists and a steal; Amundson had two points, seven boards, an assist and a block; Stock had one point and two boards; Sazama had two boards, an assist and two steals.
