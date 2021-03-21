It may odd to hear that a team that has won the section championship 3 years in a row, but that is exactly what the Waconia wrestling team is doing. The Wildcats are not content with being one of the best teams in the state, they want to be the best team in the state, and last Saturday, they took one more step towards that goal.
The Waconia wrestlers started the week by defeating Chaska-Chanhassen 61-10 to earn a spot in the newly modified state preliminary/section championship round. The Wildcats then defeated Minnetonka 46-20 Saturday to win their third consecutive section championship.
“They wrestled extremely well, winning a big dual with Chaska-Chan, then beating a Minnetonka team that had gotten better,” said coach Nick Hackman.
On Wednesday, Waconia won 12 of 14 matches to defeat the Stormhawks, with six wins by fall – Maverick Mueller (106 pounds), Sam Gesinger (138), Josh Wagener (152), Alex Riley (170), Max McEnelly (182) and Sam McEnelly (220).
Alex Torres (120) won by a 16-0 technical fall, while Lincoln Vick (113) won by a 10-0 major decision and Levi Mueller (126) won by a 9-0 major decision. Andrew Torres (132) won 4-2 and Gage Mueller (160) won 7-2. Bram Fitzsimonds (195) won by forfeit.
Then on Saturday, it was a repeat of last year’s section championship as Waconia defeated Minnetonka to earn the Section 6AAA Championship.
Vick, Max McEnelly and Bradee Dwinell (145) each won by fall, with four more wins coming by major decision – Maverick Mueller (13-0), Wagener (10-2), Riley (15-3) and Sam McEnelly (23-10). Gage Mueller won 5-4, Fitzsimonds won 5-2 and Alex Torres won by injury default.
In a standard year, the win over Minnetonka would have meant an appearance at the state tournament, but in an effort to reduce the number of people in attendance at the meet, what was essentially the first round of state was the same day as the section championship, meaning the No. 8 ranked Wildcats would have to battle No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville for a chance to move on to state. And while Waconia ultimately lost 41-28, it showed a solid improvement from earlier in the year.
“We wrestled better,” said Hackman. “Last time we got blowe out of the gym, this time we only lost by 13.”
In February, STMA doubled-up Waconia with a score of 43-20, but this time the Wildcats nearly cut that deficit in half in a 41-28 loss.
Making the performance even more remarkable is how it played out. STMA won the first eight matches to clinch the victory, before Waconia rallied to win the final six matches.
“The guys knew it was an uphill battle but they still fought,” said Hackman. “We’re going in the right direction.”
Wagener got to run started with an 8-2 win, then Gage Mueller won by a 15-0 technical fall. Riley kept it going with a 4-2 win and Max McEnelly got a 21-6 technical fall, before back-to-back pins from Fitzsimonds and Sam McEnelly capped of the meet.
While Waconia did not get to the state tournament as a team this year on a technicality, the program continues to move forward. The Wildcats are starting to close the gap between them and the top teams in the state despite featuring only two seniors and three juniors.
“The kids are working hard in the room and that hard work is paying off,” said Hackman.
