The Royals are peaking at the right time, posting their highest score of the season at their most recent meet - the section championship. A team score of 145.000 had the Watertown-Mayer-Mound-Westonka gymnastics team win the section title by nearly seven points, as the Royals advance to the state tournament yet again.

The Royals also send seven individuals to state, with Anna Mielke and Maggie McCabe qualifying in the all-around (and all events); Rosie Unglaub and Anja Gilbert qualifying for vault; Erin Singsank qualifying for the uneven bars; Ella Blinkhorn qualifying for the balance beam; Unglaub and Maris Heun qualifying for the floor exercise.

The team state meet is Feb. 21 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, starting at 11 a.m. The individual meet is the following day at the same location and time.

