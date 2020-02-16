The Royals are peaking at the right time, posting their highest score of the season at their most recent meet - the section championship. A team score of 145.000 had the Watertown-Mayer-Mound-Westonka gymnastics team win the section title by nearly seven points, as the Royals advance to the state tournament yet again.
The Royals also send seven individuals to state, with Anna Mielke and Maggie McCabe qualifying in the all-around (and all events); Rosie Unglaub and Anja Gilbert qualifying for vault; Erin Singsank qualifying for the uneven bars; Ella Blinkhorn qualifying for the balance beam; Unglaub and Maris Heun qualifying for the floor exercise.
The team state meet is Feb. 21 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, starting at 11 a.m. The individual meet is the following day at the same location and time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.