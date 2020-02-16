The Waconia wrestling team is heading to the state tournament for the second year in a row. The Wildcats cruised through the Section 6AAA tourney with a 75-3 win over Minneapolis Southwest, a 69-8 win over Chaska/Chanhassen and then a 52-18 win over Minnetonka to clinch the championship trophy.

The Wildcats compete at Edina Feb. 22 in the section individual tournament before heading to state the following week. The team state tournament is Feb. 27, then the individual tourney is Feb. 28-29.

