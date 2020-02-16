The Waconia wrestling team is heading to the state tournament for the second year in a row. The Wildcats cruised through the Section 6AAA tourney with a 75-3 win over Minneapolis Southwest, a 69-8 win over Chaska/Chanhassen and then a 52-18 win over Minnetonka to clinch the championship trophy.
The Wildcats compete at Edina Feb. 22 in the section individual tournament before heading to state the following week. The team state tournament is Feb. 27, then the individual tourney is Feb. 28-29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.