The Watertown-Mayer baseball team is heading to the Class AA State Tournament after winning the Section 5AA Championship Thursday night, defeating Glencoe-Silver Lake 7-2.
The Royals jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with Albert Rundell pitching four hitless innings and getting help from the from the offense. Connor Donovan kicked off the game with a double before scoring on a Ben Trucke single, with Trucke later scoring on a passed ball to put the Royals up 2-0 in the first. Then in the third, Jaren Vogt doubled and scored on a double by Rundell, who would score on a single from Nick Anderstrom.
The only blip from the Royals was in the fifth when the Panthers got their first hit of the game, driving in two runs before loading the bases with two outs. Vogt then entered the game and forced a double play, fielding a ground ball in front of the mound, throwing it home for the force out before Anderstrom threw a laser to first to end the inning without further damage.
After stopping the momentum swing, the Royals swung it back in favor of them in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs. Donovan singled and scored on a Vogt double, Trucke walked, Rundell plated a runner on a sacrifice fly and Anderstrom drove in a run on an RBI single to put the final score at 7-2.
The Royals enter the state tournament on an eight-game win streak, including five postseason victories.
