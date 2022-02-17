The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics team is no stranger to the state tournament, having gone to the year-end tourney 7 years in a row, including a state championship last season. Even with more than 100 consecutive dual wins going along with that run at the state tournament and a first place finish at the true team state meet this year, coach Steven Hangartner still gets nervous before the meets.
“I still get nervous for them and you have that goal of reaching that score (a school record), you want them to do that, you want everyone to hit and stick everything,” Hangartner said. “I get excited when they stick because a couple of them are scoring 9.7, 9.8 and that stick is worth that 0.1 that gets them 9.9. When you’re up that high, every little tenth counts. I still get nervous and want them to do well. You try to prepare them the best you can.”
The Royals were prepared for the moment, after all the roster is almost exactly the same as the state champion team from last year (Rosie Unglaub was the lone loss to graduation), and they did what they seem to always do – win a section championship.
“Overall I’m just very happy with our team and how we did, happy we got here,” said Payton Heckel.
The Royals posted a score of 147.625 to win the meet by 17 points, and every WMMW gymnast that competed qualified for the individual state tournament, yet they are still looking at improving. The Royals hit 16/20 routines, and Hangartner said they could have reached upwards of 149 points had they been perfect, but after a season that saw so many injuries and illness, having a full roster for the first time all year was more important than anyone miss.
“If we walk out of the gym healthy, that’s a good day because we’re able to hit to our routines and not have anybody get hurt,” said Hangartner. “We’re doing high level stuff - they’ve got to have their head together when they’re throwing high level stuff like that.”
Thursday night was the first time the Royals had their full roster all year, and the gymnasts are happy they are together moving on to the state tournament after a year of trials.
“I’m very excited and super proud of our team for making it this far and just persevering throughout this season with everything we’ve had going on,” said Maggie McCabe. “We’ve had to do what we can control as a team, keep working to the final goal of making it to state and doing our best there. So I think we’ve all made it through those hardships just to get here.”
In addition to qualifying for state as a team, Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka secured 12 of the 15 Section 5A spots at the State Championships, led by Anna Mielke and Reagan Kelley, who earned two of the three all-around spots with scores of 38.000 and 37.350. Anja Gilbert and Erin Singsank qualified on vault; Singsank, Gilbert and Jenna May qualified on bars; McCabe and Hecksel qualified on beam; McCabe, Maris Heun and Ella Blinkhorn qualified on floor.
“It’s so fun to have so many people from our team being there, we can all have fun and overall do our best,” said Hecksel.
The Royals kicked off the section championships with 37.425 score on floor, qualifying all five competitors – Mielke (9.450), Kelley (9.400), McCabe (9.300), Heun (9.275) and Blinkhorn (9.150).
“We’re all very comfortable on floor,” said McCabe. “We all have so much fun. We’re together there and the energy is great, so that helps as well.”
The Royals then qualified four members for the vault – Mielke (9.825), Kelley (9.575), Gilbert (9.300) and Singsank (9.050) with a team score of 37.750. On bars, Kelley led the way with a 9.575 and was followed by Mielke (9.250), Singsank (8.750), May (8.625) and Gilbert (8.150). Mielke led the Royals on beam with a 9.475 and was followed by McCabe (9.000), Hecksel (8.975), Kelley (8.800) and Blinkhorn (8.800).
While the Royals have possible the two best all-arounders in the state in Mielke and Kelley, the depth of Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka is what makes them the top-scorer in the state. With other teams improving and looking to dethrone the Royals, each gymnast is an important piece of the puzzle.
“Getting Erin back is huge, without her we could do it, but it would tight,” said Hangartner. “You make a mistake, someone could sneak in and take it from you. With Erin, she’s only going to get better because she still has three or four more practices. There’s a move she didn’t throw tonight and you get that, now that gives us a bumper, because I know Big Lake is sneaking up on us. Big Lake and Mankato West are going to be the tough ones.”
The Class A Gymnastics Championships are Feb. 18-19, with the team tournament on Friday and the individual tournament on Saturday. Both events start at 6 p.m. at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
