The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team won another section championship Saturday night, this time besting Cleveland 3-0. The Crusaders won the first set 25-9, but the scrappy defense of the Clippers kept the game interesting, as the Cleveland players made Mayer Lutheran work for every point. Mayer Lutheran would ultimately prevail 25-20 and 25-16 over the next two sets to clinch the section title.
SECTION CHAMPS: Mayer Lutheran earns another spot at state volleyball tournament
- by James Stitt
