The Mayer Lutheran volleyball team is returning to the Class A State Tournament after winning the Section 2A Championship Saturday night. The Crusaders swept all four postseason opponents, capping the section tourney with a 3-0 win over Cleveland (25-21, 25-16, 25-8).

The Crusaders earned the No. 1 seed for the state tourney, taking on South Ridge (16-6) Nov. 11 at the Xcel Energy Center with a 5 p.m. start time. The winner faces either No. 4 Bethlehem Academy or No. 5 Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. The other first round matchups are No. 2 Minneota vs. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River and No. 3 Legacy Christian Academy vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Load comments