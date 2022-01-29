The Watertown-Mayer wrestling team finished in second place at the Hutchinson Invite Jan. 22, just behind the third ranked team in Class AA and above the seventh ranked team in Class AAA. The No. 7 ranked Royals tallied 211.5 points Saturday, with No. 3AA Becker taking the top spot at 224.5 points and No. 7AAA Willmar in third with 191. No. 11AA Hutchinson finished fifth and No. 12A Minneota placed sixth to elevate the Royals over numerous ranked opponents.
“From Saturday’s perspective I thought the team wrestled pretty well overall,” said coach Kurt Becker. “I don’t think we wrestled our best but it was a solid performance and we didn’t quite catch Becker, but we certainly could have. They’re currently ranked third and they are a very good team, so it’s nice to compete with good teams. It was a super tough tournament in a lot of weight classes and really quality kids in them which really helps some of our guys.”
Four Watertown-Mayer wrestlers made it to the championship match, as Jonah Hamberger (126 pounds), Jonah Blakstad (182), Jackson Drahos (195) and Hunter Stein (285) battled their way to the final round. Hamberger placed second with two wins by decision, a 7-1 win and a 4-2 win. Blakstad earned three wins with two first-round pins, an 8-4 win by decision and his only loss coming in a tightly-contested 4-2 match. Drahos won by a first period pin and an 11-5 decision. Stein won by a second period pin and a 4-3 decision.
Five more Royals placed third at the tournament, with Bryce Burkett earning a win over a ranked Class AAA opponent. Burkett (160) bounced back from a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker loss to down a No. 5 ranked Class AAA wrestler in another last-second battle, winning 5-4 in tiebreaker-1. Burkett also won by fall to take third place. Titan Friederichs (106) won by a 13-3 major decision, then earned 6-2 and 6-3 wins. Jack Entinger (132) earned three wins by fall, pinning two opponents in the first period and another in the third. Tanner Burmeister (170) won four matches – a win by fall, a 20-8 major decision, a 9-3 decision and a 5-3 decision. Ashton Congdon (220) won with two first period pins and a 6-2 win by decision.
Aaron Bury (120), Steven Duske (138) and Patrick Duske (152) each placed fourth for Watertown-Mayer - Bury won by a 10-0 major decision and a 7-4 decision, Steven Duske won by a 16-0 technical fall and a 10-3 decision, Patrick Duske won twice by fall and once by a 5-4 decision.
Jason Fenske (285) won twice by first period pins to take fifth place, Joel Friederichs (113) placed sixth with a 4-1 decision and Owen Christianson (145) won with a first period pin.
“A couple of guys really surprised some people,” said Becker. “One in particular was Jonah Blakstad going to the finals and taking second place in the tournament. No one else expected that. But, he’s been wrestling pretty tough lately. I also thought that Hunter Stein surprising people by going to the finals and losing 3-2 to the number one ranked heavyweight in AAA. Hunter wrestled really well, and his finish in the tournament should really show him where he’s at right now. We also had Parker Jackson sick at 113 so we wrestled Joel Fredrichs in that spot. He was really undersized for the weight class but he still wrestled well and placed sixth for us. He really battled in those matches that he lost so I was very impressed with him. At 106 pounds, Titan Friederichs lost his first match of the year in a very close battle and I’m sure he’ll learn from that. He’s wrestled super all year and I expect that to continue. I was disappointed that we did not get one champion, but overall we placed more people than other teams did so we were happy with that as well. I think it shows the depth of our team that we placed second without a single champion and every wrestler scoring points for our team.”
Glencoe–Lester Prairie Tri
The Royals defeated both opponents Thursday night when taking on Tri-City United and Glencoe-Lester Prairie, defeating the Titans 52-22 and the Panthers 55-12.
The Royals won 10 of 14 bouts against the Titans with 22 bonus points. Parker Jackson (106), Aaron Bury (120), Patrick Duske (152), Jackson Drahos (182) and Hunter Stein (285) winning by fall. Ashton Congdon (220) won by forfiet and Titan Friederichs (113) won by a 21-7 major decision. Jonah Hamberger (132) won by a 2-1 decision and Bryce Burkett defeated the No. 5AA ranked wrestler 6-2.
Burkett picked up his second win over a ranked wrestler on the night when taking on the Panthers, defeating the No. 9 ranked G-LP wrestler by a 3-1 decision. Titan Friederichs, Jonah Hamberger, Jonah Blakstad, Drahos and Congdon all won by fall. Bury and Stein both won by forfeit, while Bury won by a 10-1 major decision and Steven Duske won 9-6.
This past week Hunter Stein won his 75th career match, and Tanner Burmeister won his 125th career match.
Watertown-Mayer is currently 13-2 in duals with two tournament championships and a second place finish.
