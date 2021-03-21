The Watertown-Mayer wrestling team defeated Mankato West 64-14 in the first round of the Section 2AA Tournament March 10, winning 11 of the 14 matches.
The Royals got bonus points in each win, with nine pins, one major decision and a forfeit. Getting pins were Eli Hamberger (106 pounds), Jonah Hamberger (120), Jaden Palmer (138), Bryce Burkett (145), Jonah Blakstad (160), Tanner Burmeister (170), Jackson Drahos (182), Ashton Congdon (195) and Hunter Stein (285). Parker Jackson (113) won 12-4 and Austin Gabbert (132) picked up a win by forfeit.
Unfortunately for the Royals, their team season came to an end later that night, when they lost 36-24 to the eventuals Secion 2AA champs Tri-City United. The Royals fell behind early and were unable to get a string of wins to get enough points back.
Gabbert and Burkett both won by forfeit, Burmeister won by a 7-5 decision, Congdon won by fall and Stein won by a 4-2 decision.
The Royals now move on to the individual tournament, with the top four in each weight class of the Section 2AA tournament moving on to the state preliminary round March 20 at Redwood Falls. The top two from each weight class from the joint 2AA/3AA tournament move on to the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.