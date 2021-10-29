The Watertown-Mayer volleyball team won a back-and-forth battle with Hutchinson Oct. 19 to finish the regular season with a 22-5 record.
The Tigers won set one 25-14 before the Royals came back with wins of 25-14 and 25-21, though a 26-24 win by Hutchinson sent the match into a fifth set. Watertown-Mayer came out strong and cruised past the Tigers with a 15-3 win in the final set to clinch the match.
Natalie Ernhart dished out 43 assists, while Alaina Burns, Emily Burns and Arisa Intlekofer each had one. Libby Burns and Mallory Czinano led the team with 13 kills each, while Ashley Olson had 10 and Alaina Burns had nine. Kate Thibault had four kills, Ernhart chipped in two kills and Haley Baker added one.
Thibault, Alaina Burns and Ernhart led the back row to combine for 76 digs – 29 from Thibault, 25 from Burns and 22 from Ernhart. Libby Burns had 12 digs, Emily Burns had five, Baker had three, Jada Kosmatka had two and Ashley Peterson had one.
Czinano and Libby Burns each had four block assists, while Olson and Intlekofer both had three. Olson also had two solo blocks.
The Burns trio accounted for six aces – two each from Alaina, Emily and Libby, while Peterson added one.
The No. 4 ranked Royals, who won the Wright County Conference West Championship, earned the No. 1 seed for the Section 5AA Tournament, hosting either No. 8 Kimball, No. 9 Spectrum or No. 16 Cristo Rey Jesuit Nov. 2, with the winner heading to St. Michael-Albertville Nov. 4. The section championship game is set for Nov. 6 at STMA, with a 6 p.m. start time. The other top seeds are No. 2 Annandale, No. 3 Rockford and No. 4 Maple Lake.
